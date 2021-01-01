World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Bangladesh announce 33-man squad

British coach Jamie Day has named a 33-member Bangladeshi squad for their remaining World Cup 2022 qualification matches in Qatar...

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced a 33-man Bangladesh national football team squad on Saturday for their upcoming World Cup 2022 qualification Group E matches on Saturday.

Jamal Bhuyan, who plied his trade with I-League side Mohammedan Sporting last season, will lead the squad that will assemble on May 12 and travel to Qatar on May 22 for the remaining qualification games.

33-man Squad

Anisur Rahman Zico, Sahidul Alam Sohel, Ashraful Islam Rana, Mitul Marma, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Topu Barman, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Emon, Razaul Karim, Habibur Rahman Sohag, Mohammad Atikuzzaman, Jamal Bhuiyan (c), Masuk Miah Joni, Sohel Rana, Manik Hossain Molla, Abu Shaeid, Imran Hasan Rimon Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Biplo Ahamed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Saad Uddin, Mohammad Abdullah, Rakib Hossain, Mahbubur Rahman, Matin Miah, Mehadi Hasan Royal, Suman Reza, Mohammad Jewel.

Group E standings

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar are currently topping the group with 16 points from six matches followed by Oman who are on the second position with 12 points from five matches. Bangladesh currently stand at the rock bottom position with one point from five matches, two less than fourth-placed India.

Bangladesh's remaining fixtures

Bangladesh's last three matches are against Afghanistan on June 3, India on June 7 and Oman on June 15. Their last match in the qualification round was against Qatar on December 4 which they lost 5-0. Their only point in this stage came against India at the Salt Lake Stadium as they managed a 1-1 draw against the Blue Tigers.