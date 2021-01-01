'World-class' Greenwood can go to the highest level, says Man Utd team-mate Pogba

The England international has hit a rich vein of form for the Red Devils, raising suggestions of a potential recall ahead of Euro 2020

Mason Greenwood can "go to the highest level" of football, says Paul Pogba, though the Manchester United man warned that the teenager must put in the hard graft to match his talents.

Following a tough start to the 2020-21 campaign, the Red Devils forward has discovered a timely return to form as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side continue to push for European glory and a second-place Premier League finish, with three goals and an assist in his last five games.

Pogba, who reached the sport's summit as a member of France's World Cup-winning side at Russia 2018, feels that the 19-year-old has skill to spare, but added that it is important for his development to not necessarily buy into his own hype.

What has Pogba said?

"Mason is a big-talented player that we had from our academy," the midfielder told Sky Sports . "He can go to the highest level, world class, it just depends on him.

"He has to work hard, harder than everyone, believe in himself and want it. When you're talented like this, you already have talent, now it's only the work you put in to make you become the world-class player you have to become with this talent.

"It depends on him. I will always be the guy to push him, not praise him too much, but push him to get to the level he should arrive at.

"That's the way I am, I don't like being praised too much because you can get too comfortable and you think you are there when you are not.

"World-class players like Lionel Messi and Ronaldo have been top for years and years. Achieving that for one year is not enough, you want to be world-class for your whole career."

Greenwood in resurgent form

The last few weeks have marked an uptick for the teenager who started the season with a disgraced exit from Gareth Southgate's England squad after making his debut against Iceland, thanks to a breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Though fellow offender Phil Foden has since been reintegrated into the Three Lions fold as a key contender for Euro 2020, Greenwood looked to have burned his shot at making the squad for this summer's postponed tournament.

While he is still likely an outside bet, his return to form will have done no harm to his case, with goals against Leicester, Brighton and Tottenham helping to underline just what a talent he is.

The bigger picture

United face Burnley on Sunday in the Premier League as they look to stay in top form ahead of a Europa League semi-final clash with Roma.

Solskjaer remains in the hunt for his first piece of silverware as Red Devils manager, and following frustrating exits in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, will hope to finish on a continental high note.

In addition, United will look to secure a second-place finish - the best of the Norwegian's tenure - in order to claim an immediate return to Champions League football next term.

