‘Words are not enough’ - Ayew brothers pay heartfelt tribute to Pape Diouf

The Ghana internationals took to social media to write touching tributes to the former Olympique Marseille president

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have penned an emotional tribute to late Pape Diouf.



The Senegalese, who was a former president of Olympique , passed away aged 68 on Tuesday due to complications from the coronavirus.



Diouf became the first black president of a first-tier European football club having assumed the position as the club’s head in 2005.



As the world continues to mourn his passing, the Ayew brothers - sons of the legendary Abedi Pele - who began their professional career at the Stade Velodrome, took to social media to grieve over their mentor’s death.

“I have no words to express the pain I feel at the news of this terrible news, so many memories come to my mind,” Andre wrote on Instagram.“You were a grandfather, a father but above all my mentor and even much more than that, you were my legal tutor when I arrived in at the age of 14 years. You welcomed me, you took care of me, you supported and accompanied me in the pursuit of my dream of becoming a professional footballer.“At each step you were present, I still remember when I came back to your office and you asked me for explanations about my grades at school that you did not find satisfactory.“You never made me privileged, you taught me that to get something in life you have to fight and give yourself the means.

“I cannot thank you enough for all that you have done for me, my father, my brother and all my family.



“As I write this message, so many images come to my mind that I will not be able to describe them in a few lines.



“You are known as a journalist, agent, president, the first black man to be president of a first division football club in Europe, but for me you represented much more than that and it is difficult for me today to tell that, until we meet again.



“You have been, you are and you will remain a great gentleman, a very great gentleman. May your soul rest in peace. RIP Pape Diouf.”



In the same vein, forward Jordan accentuated his brother’s points before bidding his goodbye.

“Rest in Peace Pape Diouf. My uncle, father, grandfather and godfather,” Jordan wrote.

“My mentor, I can’t thank you enough for all you did for me, Andre, my father and my family.



“Today is one of the saddest days of my life to hear of your passing. Words are not enough.”