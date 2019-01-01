Women's World Cup on UK TV: How to watch & live stream all the games

The excitement is building ahead of what promises to be a thrilling tournament and here's how you can catch all the action from France

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup promises to be the biggest event of its kind yet.

Taking place in across nine venues, the action gets underway on Friday, June 7 when the host nation, and one of the favourites, tackle at ’s Parc des Princes in the capital, a match that was rapidly sold out.

There is particular interest from the home nations, too, with and paired together in Group D along with and .

Already, there has been a massive upsurge in interest in the women’s game in the UK, with over 43,000 fans taking to Wembley to watch ’s 3-0 win over West Ham in the Women’s final, while Scotland attracted a record attendance for their pre-tournament friendly against – a match they won 3-2 at Hampden.

FIFA reported in May that 720,000 tickets for the competition had been sold, putting it on track to be better attended than the competition in Canada four years ago.

As such, the World Cup is likely to be a big draw and here’s how you can follow the action from across the Channel.

The BBC will be carrying live coverage of the tournament from France, with matches available across the station’s channels and interactive coverage.

BBC One will carry the biggest games, including the opener, those involving England and the World Cup final, which takes place in , home of the Women’s winners, on Sunday, July 7 with a 16:00 BST kick-off time.

While there will be a handful of games on BBC Two, all other matches will be available to watch on BBC Red Button.

Meanwhile, every match will be available to watch across the BBC’s digital platforms, including BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Live.

The iPlayer app can be downloaded from the app store on a variety of devices and will allow the user to follow the action in France live.

To watch games without leaving your laptop or PC, simply visit the BBC Sport website and follow the links to the live match coverage from there.