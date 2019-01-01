Women's Olympic Qualifiers: Nigeria and Ghana advance while South Africa crash out

The race for a spot in Tokyo 2020 Olympic reached the second stage in Africa, with a 2019 Women's World Cup participant falling out of the race

It was a hard-fought win in Lagos as secured a 1-0 victory over in their Women's Olympic qualifying encounter on Tuesday.

A flash of individual brilliance from Asisat Oshoala was enough to ensure Thomas Dennerby's ladies claimed a 3-0 aggregate win.

built on a 3-0 first-leg lead at Stade Augustin Monédan in Libreville as they earned a 2-0 win over Gabon in Accra.

With the second leg win at Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Queens have advanced to the third round on a 5-0 aggregate win.

At Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Malawi crashed out of the qualifying series after a 3-0 defeat to .

The East Africans lost the first leg 3-2 but bounced back at home to secure a passage to the next round after a 5-3 win on aggregate.

In Harare, Zimbabwe failed to honour their second leg meeting with Zambia as players boycotted the tie in a protest over their unpaid allowances from the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup.

The unsavoury development saw the Shepolopolo, who won 5-0 in the first leg in Blantyre, advance to the next phase after getting a walkover against the Mighty Warriors.

Elsewhere, were held to a 0-0 draw with Ethiopia in Yaoundé but they squeezed past the East Africans on the away goals rule after a 1-1 first-leg draw in Bahir Dar.

For DR Congo, they booked a ticket in the next round without kicking a ball following the withdrawal of Equatorial Guinea, having been expelled from the Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympics by Fifa.

At Stade Mamadou Konate, Mali could not overturn their 3-0 first-leg deficit as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Cote d'Ivoire.

The result means the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations semi-finalists are out of the qualifying race after a 3-0 loss on aggregate.

In Soweto, became the biggest casualty of the second round as the 2019 Women's World Cup side crashed out at the expense of Cosafa rivals Botswana.

The wasteful Banyana Banyana failed to secure a win over two legs and they bowed out after a 3-2 loss on penalties to the Zebras.

The exit of Mali, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa means only Zambia, Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana are the teams from the 2018 Awcon left in the qualifying series.

In the third round fixtures, Nigeria will square up against Cote d'Ivoire as Cameroon tackle DR Congo, while Ghana face Kenya and Zambia take on Botswana.

The third-round ties will be played later in the month, with the first legs billed for September 30 and the return legs five days later in October.

THIRD ROUND FIXTURES IN FULL:

Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire

Ghana vs Kenya

Zambia vs Botswana

Cameroon vs DR Congo