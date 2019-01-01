‘Women deserve more’ – Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah calls for gender equality

Off his heroic displays on the field, the Egyptian winger has joined his voice with many others in advocating for gender equality

star Mohamed Salah has called for a change in the treatment of women around the world.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old was named alongside United States President Donald Trump, music star Ariana Grande, basketball icon LeBron James and golf legend Tiger Woods amongst others in Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2019.

The recognition comes after a record-breaking 2017-18 campaign, which saw the forward shatter the goal record in a 38-game Premier League season and win the 2017-18 PFA Player of the Year and other awards.

In his reaction to the honour, Salah who has scored 26 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions this season, demands more respect for women in the world.

"I think we need to change the way we treat women in our culture. It's not optional," Salah said.

"I support the woman more than I did before, because I feel like she deserves more than what they give her now, at the moment."

Salah’s recognition makes him the first Egyptian to make the elusive selection which he describes as a different thing.

"To be the first Egyptian in [this] situation and no one has done this before ... it's something different," he added.

On Wednesday night, the two-time African Footballer of the Year was on target as Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 victory over in the return leg of their Uefa quarter-final clash.

He will be looking to replicate his goalscoring form for the Reds this season when begin their 2019 campaign against Zimbabwe at the Cairo International on June 21.