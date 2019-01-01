Wolves vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Nuno's side will have their attention split between the visit of the Red Devils and their massive FA Cup semi-final clash against Watford on Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to Molineux in his first away fixture as permanent manager on Tuesday, searching for revenge following their exit to .

The Red Devils were dumped out of the quarter-finals of the competition in March at the hands of Nuno Espirito Santo's side in a shock 2-1 defeat, and will be eager to bounce back from the loss with a Premier League victory.

Wolves, however, suffered a fresh 2-0 defeat to following the international break while the Norwegian manager got his first game of his three-year contract at Old Trafford off to an impressive start with a 2-1 win over thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Game Wolves vs Manchester United Date Tuesday, April 2 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and livestreamed on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Wolves players Goalkeepers Rui Patricio, Ruddy, Norris Defenders Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny, R. Vinagre, John, Kilman Midfielders Neves, Gibbs-White, Jota, Giles, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Goncalves, Watt, Adama Forwards Cavaleiro, Jimenez, Costa, Traore, Ashley-Seal, Ennis

Nuno will benefit from a fully healthy squad as they prepare to face the Red Devils.

Potential Wolves XI: Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Helder Costa, Jimenez, Jota.

Position Man United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Shaw Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Herrera, Lingard Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial

Anthony Martial could potentially miss out on Tuesday's clash after picking up a knock against Watford, though could still feature. Victor Lindelof is set to return to the side after missing the victory against Watford to oversee the birth of his child.

Potential Man United XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Herrera; Lingard, Lukaku, Rashford.

Betting & Match Odds

Man Utd are priced at odds of winning 21/20 according to bet 365 , while a draw is available at 5/2. A win for Wolves is priced at 29/10.

Match Preview

Manchester United will have a glorious chance to leapfrog both and to third in the table should they register victory against Wolves on Tuesday.

Spurs slipped to a 2-1 defeat to at Anfield on Sunday which puts the Red Devils in prime position to secure a top-four finish come the end of the season.

The Manchester side have suffered just one league defeat – their recent 2-0 loss to Arsenal – since Solskjaer took over in December, and he has been successful in steadying his side's ship since the unceremonial departure of former manager Jose Mourinho.

The race for the top four is looking increasingly tight, however, as just three points separates , Arsenal, Spurs and Man Utd from third and sixth place in the league table.

Wolves have been a breakout team this season since winning promotion from the Championship, with the likes of Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota in impressive scoring form for the Molineux side.

They have lost two of their last five league fixtures, however, but remain seventh in the table with 44 points, sitting one position behind Chelsea, who are still chasing a top four spot.

Nuno's side will sure to have one eye on their FA Cup semi-final clash with Watford at Wembley on Sunday, however, as they prepare to host the Red Devils.