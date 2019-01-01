Wolves 'not considering' European qualification, says manager Nuno

The Midlands club moved four points clear in the race for seventh, though their manager insists his side are not dreaming about Europa League exploits

manager Nuno Espirito Santo has claimed that his side have no need to think about a potential European campaign next season following their 2-1 win against .

The Midlands outfit moved four points clear in seventh place in the Premier League with victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday, after were held to a goalless draw by .

Such a finish would be enough to guarantee a spot in the qualifying rounds, should beat the Hornets in the final next month.

But Nuno is adamant that his side are not concerning themselves with dreams of Europe and are instead focused on rounding off their season in style.

"It feels good because the boys worked hard,” the Portuguese told reporters. “I think it was [a] reward of the work of the boys against a very tough and difficult opponent.

"Maybe I'm the only one in the country that knows that seventh position doesn't guarantee anything. It's not about finishing as high as possible, but it's about finishing as well as possible.

"We don't have to think about Europe - nothing is decided and nothing is 100 per cent sure. It's in our last home game - let's give Molineux something.

"The team will improve. As long as we keep together then we will become a better team. I truly believe the more time they spend together the more good things will happen."

Ben Foster made an error in the lead up to Wolves' winner, and the Watford goalkeeper conceded that the defeat - against a side they overcame 3-2 at Wembley to progress into the FA Cup final - is a blow to the Hornets' confidence.

"Very disappointed to lose. It was a fairly even game. No team deserved to win it. But to lose in the manner we did was disappointing," Foster told BBC Sport.

"We have the FA Cup final to look forward to but today was a massive one. Today would have been a big step to finishing seventh."

Wolves finish their season with fixtures against Fulham and title-chasing , while Watford face and West Ham before taking on City at Wembley.