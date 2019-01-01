Wolverhampton Wanderers to conduct a football camp in Singapore in June

The Premier League club aims to give aspiring talents in Singapore the chance to learn from the best...

Aspiring young footballers in Singapore will get a chance to learn from the very best when Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers conduct a football coaching camp in the country in June.

took the Premier League by storm on their return to the English top flight with Nuno Gomes and his men claiming the scalps of members of the traditional big six on their way to a seventh-place finish.

Now, football enthusiasts in Singapore will get to learn the Wolves way over a series of football camps, coaching conventions and tournaments between June 12 and 23rd this year.

The camp offers children of all age groups a chance to develop their technical and tactical play in a fun and safe environment overseen by two highly-rated Wolves Elite Academy coaches, namely Leon Jackson and Kevin Foley with coaches from Singapore’s own F17 Academy helping to facilitate the sessions

Known as the Wolves Elite Experience Camp, the camp will split into four different categories – Wanderers Camp, Attacking Forwards Camp, Girls Camp and Shot Stoppers Camp.

Each category is further divided into 2 subgroups – Junior Pack (Age 8 to 11), Youth Pack (Age 12 to 14).

The camps for the Junior Pack and Youth Pack across all four categories will kick-off simultaneously on June 10 and run for a three-day period until June 12. A second run will take place between June 17-19.

In between the football camps, local coaches in Singapore will get a chance to hone their skills in two separate coaching conventions to be held on June 14 and 21.

Lastly, the Wolves will organize a football tournament with four separate age groups. The competition for U8 and U10 will be held on June 16 (Sunday) while those for the U12 and U14 categories will be conducted a week later on June 23.

At the end of each individual three-day camp, the coaches will identify players who will potentially be invited to train with Wolves’ highly-rated academy in .

WHAT: Wolverhampton Wanders FC Experience

WHERE: SUTD Sports and Recreation Centre, Changi South Avenue 1, Singapore.

WHO IS IT FOR: Children (girls and boys) of all age groups looking to sharpen their football skills under the guidance of highly rated Premier League academy coaches. Coaches looking to gain insights into how a Category 1 Premier League Academy plans, conducts and evaluates sessions.

WHY: Wolves’ Academy is ranked third among all the Category 1 Premier League clubs in England. Category 1 level is the hardest to achieve and is only awarded to a select few clubs who have maintained the highest of coaching standards.

REGISTRATION: To register for any of the camps, go to https://wolvescampsingapore.com/camps-1