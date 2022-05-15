Wissa scores as Brentford silence Iwobi’s nine-man Everton

Yoane Wissa was on target as Brentford secured a 3-2 comeback win over Everton in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Frank Lampard’s team welcomed the Bees to Goodison Park needing victory to pull out of demotion troubles, nonetheless, the visitors had other ideas in the match that produced two red cards.

Capitalising on their rapid start, Everton went in front after 10 minutes through a scuffed finish from Richarlison, who bundled the ball across goal and it went in off the far post, by way of an incidental touch from Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, the latter claimed the goal.

The home team’s advantage was threatened eight minutes later as Jarred Branthwaite was sent off for a foul on Ivan Toney.

The visitors restored parity in the 37th minute as Seamus Coleman turned the ball into his net.

Wissa crossed from the right side of the six-yard box, following Toney's pass from the opposite side, and the ball then struck Coleman before finding the net.

Everton’s numerical disadvantage did not stop them from taking the lead in the goal-laden first half through Richarlison’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Wissa levelled matters for Thomas Frank’s side after darting forward to flick in Christian Eriksen’s corner kick.

Rico Henry completed the comeback, heading home from close range less than 120 seconds after the equaliser.

Any hopes of Lampard’s team launching a comeback were dashed when substitute Salomon Rondon was sent-off four minutes after his introduction.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi – who equalled his best run of Premier League starts in five years – played from start to finish but could not rescue his side from losing.

After impressing for 75 minutes, Mads Roerslev was brought on as a replacement for Congo DR international Wissa, while former France international of Cameroonian descent Bryan Mbeumo featured for every minute.

Meanwhile, Guinea's Julian Jeanvier, Nigeria's Frank Onyeka and Ghana's Tariqe Fosu were unavailable for action.

Everton now need one win from their final two matches to secure top-flight safety. They host Crystal Palace in their next fixture on Thursday.

On the other side, Brentford host Leeds United in their last match of the season.