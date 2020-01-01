Wissa and Kitala propel Lorient past Sochaux

The Merlucciidaes’ French topflight promotion quest got a major boost thanks to an away win against Omar Daf’s Lions Cubs

Yoane Wissa’s brace and Yann Kitala’s effort powered Lorient to a 4-0 away win over Sochaux in Saturday’s Ligue 2 encounter.

The Congolese players put up an impressive shift to aid their team’s bid for a return.

Omar Daf’s men were hoping to get back to winning ways having gone seven games without a win, however, they were unable to stop the rampaging visitors.

Wissa gave the Merlucciidaes a 24th minute lead from the penalty spot, while Kitala doubled the advantage on the stroke of half time courtesy of Enzo Le Fee’s assist.

The visitors continued their dominance in the second half as Laurent Abergel made it 3-0 for Christophe Pelissier’s side.

With seven minutes to full time, Wissa completed his brace as they left Stade Auguste Bonal on a triumphant note.

loanee Kitala and Madagascar’s Thomas Fontaine were in action for the entire duration, while ’s Franklin Wadja was replaced by Sylvain Marveaux in the 80th minute.

For Sochaux, Cameroon's Adolphe Teikeu, 's Sofiane Daham and 's duo of Ousseynou Thioune and Abdoulaye Sane were on parade.

Lorient lead the log with 48 points after 22 matches and they continue their promotion chase when they host Le Mans on Tuesday.