Winning Afcon the most memorable moment of my career - Obiora Nwankwo

The 28-year-old midfielder was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 Afcon trophy

Boavista star Obiora Nwankwo revealed winning the title remains the most memorable moment of his career.

The midfielder was part of Stephen Keshi's side which won their third continental trophy in in 2013.

Nwankwo represented the West Africans at U17, U20 and U23 level before progressing to the Super Eagles and has recalled the experiences.

"It is every player’s dream to represent their national team, although I was capped by Nigeria at youth international level at under 17, under 20 and under 23 level," he told WFi.

"When I was capped by the first team of Nigeria was an amazing experience and everything that I could have hoped for.

“I have lots of memories and special times. The biggest was winning the African Cup of Nations with my country.

"That for me is the most memorable highlight of my career so far."

Nwankwo, who joined Boavista in 2018, has featured in 19 games for the Portuguese side this season and admitted he has enjoyed every moment of his time with the club.

“I am really enjoying my time here so far. Boavista is a traditional club with lots of culture and a good history here in ," he continued.

“They have a big fan base too. It is a pleasure to be part of a club with such a good history.

“One of the biggest qualities with have as a team is the never say die attitude we never give up. It does not matter if we are losing or how badly the game is going we never give up. We always keep fighting together as a team.”

The midfielder will hope to continue his performances for Boavista when football activities, which is currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, resumes.

