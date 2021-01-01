‘Win more and more’ – Sterling reveals how relentless Guardiola has made him a Man City superstar

The England international forward has thrived under a Catalan coach at the Etihad Stadium, with continuous improvement sought in the Blues camp

Raheem Sterling has revealed the advice from Pep Guardiola that helped to make him a superstar at Manchester City, with a demanding coach telling a promising forward to “keep grinding” and to “win more and more”.

That message has been heeded at the Etihad Stadium, with an England international winger collecting seven trophies in the last three years.

Sterling has also added greater end product to his game, finding the target on 102 occasions under Guardiola to cement a standing as a key man for club and country.

What has been said?

Asked about the biggest lessons he has learned from a Catalan coach, Sterling told CityTV: “Just that winning mentality.

“That is the thing I have learnt most from him and to not be content with what you have done and keep grinding, keep getting better and try to win more and more.”

Sterling’s record under Guardiola

The 26-year-old’s century of goals for City with Guardiola calling the shots have been recorded through just 229 appearances.

He has also contributed a regular stream of assists, with Sterling up to 85 in that department across his entire spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Two Premier League titles have been collected by the Blues during his time in Manchester, while Guardiola has also overseen an FA Cup win, three Carabao Cup triumphs and a Community Shield success.

To go alongside those collective honours, the 2018-19 campaign saw Sterling land the PFA Young Player of the Year award and FWA Footballer of the Year prize.

The bigger picture

More silverware is on the cards for City this season, with a historic quadruple still up for grabs.

Guardiola’s men sit at the top of the Premier League table – 10 points clear of the chasing pack – while also reaching the Carabao Cup final, quarter-finals of the FA Cup and last-16 of the Champions League.

Sterling has added on their ambition, with 17 successive wins secured across all competitions: “It is still early days and we still have massive games coming up, but we keep our focus and go again.

“We won’t get ahead of ourselves and we still know it is a long season to go. The Champions League is coming now so it is an important part of the season.

“We will just keep our focus and go into the Champions League game this week, then after that the Premier League game. We will take it step by step and not get ahead of ourselves.

Article continues below

“There are fantastic teams in the league this season. All of the other teams have been grinding out results.

“We have just got to focus on ourselves and that is the most important thing. We are in control of our own destiny. Hopefully, it all works out well.”

Further reading