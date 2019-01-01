Win at Newcastle 'vital' for changing mood at Man Utd - Solskjaer

The Red Devils' record of nine points from seven games is their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign for 30 years

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says a victory for against Newcastle is "vital" in order to change the mood at the club.

United have just two wins from their seven league games this season, and are running low on confidence after another abject performance in their midweek draw at AZ, stretching their winless run on the road to 10 games.

Solskjaer’s side are winless away from home in the league in the current campaign, with the Norwegian stressing that a win at St James' Park is of huge importance in terms of building confidence within the squad.

“Of course you don't enjoy not winning games,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “You put your heart, life and soul into this job. If you win games you are happier, your mood changes but it doesn't mean your performances have been better - results change mood.

“For us to get a result [at Newcastle] is vital now. I think it will change the mood.

“The boys can go away on their international break and freshen up their heads.”

Solskjaer was, however, full of praise for the Red Devils fans, who he believes have continued their fantastic support despite the poor run of results.

They have witnessed just two home league wins this season, but the manager is confident that the club’s fortunes will soon turn around.

“The fans are great I have to say,” added Solskjaer. “It's easy to be positive when I see them, they have been very positive with me. They see what you are doing and they keep going.

“We want to pay them back for their loyalty and support by getting better results and better performances. I can assure them we are working hard to do so.”

Article continues below

United are without a win in seven league games away from home, and sit 11th in the table heading into the weekend.

They travel to the north east having drawn at Molineux and St Mary’s against and respectively, before losing 2-0 to West Ham at the London Stadium.

United have not won away from home in any competition since beating 3-1 back in March.