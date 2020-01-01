‘Willian & Gabriel joined Arsenal to win the Premier League’ – Cafu expects Gunners impact from ‘two great players’

The legendary Brazilian defender is confident that two fellow countrymen can fire Mikel Arteta’s side into contention for more major honours

Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes have joined to “win the Premier League”, claims Cafu, with the Brazilian legend looking forward to seeing “two great players” star for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side have made a positive start to the 2020-21 campaign.

A Community Shield triumph over Premier League champions has been followed by successive victories over , West Ham and Leicester in top-flight and competition.

More teams

New additions have settled quickly at Emirates Stadium, with Willian and Gabriel adding to a productive mix of experience and youth in north London.

Cafu expects his fellow countrymen to thrive in new surroundings, with both having taken on new challenges in order to get their hands on more major silverware.

“Two great players, I am a fan of both Gabriel and Willian,” World Cup winner Cafu told The Sun.

“Willian already stood out in the Brazilian team, in the games he played, and stood out at .

“Gabriel stood out and continues to impress. I think they are two players who really will perform very well at Arsenal.

“They are players who came, not only to add value, they came to win the Premier League.”

Arsenal are not the only side that Cafu will be keeping tabs on this season, with Liverpool another of those to have caught his eye.

One player in particular has piqued his interest, with an iconic right-back of the past excited by the potential in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s game.

Cafu added on the reigning PFA Young Player of the Year: “My advice would be that Trent continues to develop the way he has been doing.

“He doesn’t need to change the way he plays, because he stood out in world football playing this way.

Article continues below

“He has to continue the way he is, taking it seriously, dedicating himself, focusing 100 per cent on what it is he wants and staying committed.

“I congratulate him.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Thursday when they take in a Carabao Cup third-round clash with Lincoln, with it likely that established stars such as Alexander-Arnold will be given a well-earned rest when Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Sincil Bank.