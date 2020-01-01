Williams looking to challenge Alexander-Arnold after learning from Liverpool’s star right-back

Another highly-rated academy graduate at Anfield is hoping to compete with an established star for regular game time under Jurgen Klopp

Neco Williams is ready to start “pushing” Trent Alexander-Arnold for regular minutes in ’s star-studded team, with another highly-rated right-back having emerged from a famed academy system.

The Reds have already nurtured one home-grown star through their youth ranks to become an established member of their first-team squad.

Alexander-Arnold, at just 21 years of age, is a and Premier League title winner with nine caps to his name.

He has expressed a desire to become the greatest right-back of the modern era and has every intention of seeing his career out as a one-club man.

Williams, though, is already knocking on the door behind him, with the 19-year-old Welshman next off the production line.

He is looking to take important lessons from one of the very best in the business and compete with him for minutes before a potential move into midfield for Alexander-Arnold that continues to be mooted.

Williams told Liverpool’s official website: “Definitely - in training now as I’m playing I’m watching him, I’m taking things in and taking stuff that he does into my game.

“In training now I’m pushing. I’m pushing him and he’s pushing me and it’s nice to have a little battle because I’m trying to fight for a place and so are all the other lads, so there’s nothing stopping us from trying to perform and putting in the hard work in training to fight for a place.”

Williams added: “I just need to keep doing what I’m doing in training: keep improving, keep working hard, believe in myself and keep getting the minutes in.

“Because if I’m doing that then for sure, the boss will hopefully give me some game time and I’ll show to everyone what I can do and what I’m capable of doing.”

Williams did figure in Liverpool’s most recent outing, as he replaced Andy Robertson at left-back in a 2-0 victory over , and is now just two appearances short of qualifying for a Premier League winners’ medal.

“Just to take it home to my family and show them would be a dream come true,” Williams said of the title ambition that is driving him and fellow youngsters such as Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

“Every day now we are showing the boss what we can do in training and we are improving every day. Hopefully if we keep showing what we are capable of doing and keep improving every day then the boss will have no choice but to give us a bit of game time, and we’ll prove to everyone that we are capable of playing and prove to everyone that they can trust the young lads.

“We will put everything into it and we’ll give 100 per cent like everyone always does as part of the Liverpool team.”