Will there be a parade if Tottenham win the Champions League?

Here's how Spurs will celebrate if they defeat Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday

If Hotspur were to lift the against at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday, not only would it represent the first honour of Mauricio Pochettino's reign but also the biggest trophy in the club's history.

Spurs, who finished fourth in the Premier League this season, have beaten the odds virtually every step of the way to reach the showpiece event, progressing as Group B runners-up behind Barcelona and ahead of and Eindhoven.

Though they delivered a hefty victory against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, they delivered one of the tournament's all-time classic ties in a year stuffed with them against domestic champions .

Winning the first leg 1-0 at home, they ultimately progressed on away goals following a 4-3 reverse at the Etihad Stadium , where Fernando Llorente's 73rd-minute goal proved to be enough.

There was even more drama to be had in their semi-final encounter with after losing the initial encounter 1-0 at home, with Lucas Moura's second-half hat-trick in Amsterdam producing a 3-3 aggregate result to again progress on the away goal rule.

With such improbable heroics achieved to reach their first major European final since 1984, Pochettino has already written himself into the club's history - but he could make his name immortal yet by defeating fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool at the home of .

The club has confirmed that should the Argentine lead Harry Kane and his team-mates to continental glory, they will host an open-top bus parade on Sunday 2 June to celebrate their monumental achievements.

With only a relative fraction of supporters to be in attendance in Madrid this weekend - though thousands more are expected to travel - it will give the club a chance to celebrate with fans if they are able to triumph on the biggest stage of all.

Tottenham's victory parade route

If Spurs are victorious, they will travel around their local area on an open-top bus, with the parade expected to start at approximately 2:30pm on Northumberland Park, near their stadium.

It will then travel eastbound to Willoughby Lane before heading south to Lansdowne Road, turning west there.

To finish, it will head north along Tottenham High Road and finish back outside the ground on the intersection with Park Lane, effectively completing a circular lap of the local area.

The club currently expects that the parade will last roughly one hour, with a temporary staging area to be erected on the High Road outside the stadium where there will be a presentation of the trophy for fans by players and coaching staff.

In addition, there will be road closures along the route and nearby side roads to cut back traffic concerns and to help with public safety, with these measures to be implemented on early Sunday, with Transport for London confirming they will divert existing commuter services.