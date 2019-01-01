Wilfried Zaha: Would Chelsea be the best fit for Crystal Palace superstar?

The Cote d'Ivoire wideman needs to return to old levels if he’s to fulfil his dream of a move back to a major club as he enters his prime years

After Wilfried Zaha’s failed move to either or in the summer, it was only a matter of time before rumours of a transfer from returned as the January window draws closer.

At 26, the Ivorian’s already in his prime years and the time is surely right to seek a move back to a bigger club, particularly if he believes that he's outgrown Selhurst Park.

In truth, in the Premier League, there are only a few sides the Abidjan-born attacker could join that would represent the kind of move he wants.

Besides the clubs that tried and failed to acquire his signature in the summer, , , , Hotspur and pass as the higher-echelon clubs Zaha could realistically sign for.

Competition for places at City and Liverpool likely rules them out as potential destinations for Zaha.

A move to Spurs may not happen due to Mauricio Pochettino’s continued usage of a 4-3-1-2 formation, making Zaha a tactical misfit for the Lilywhites, and the ongoing instability at United may deter the West African from returning to Old Trafford, where he struggled to make an impact earlier in his career.

That leaves Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, but would the player be the right fit for the club and would they be the right fit for him?

Ex-Palace midfielder John Salako, who made 215 appearances for the South London side between 1986 and 1995, certainly thinks so.

"I think Chelsea would probably be the best home for him after their ban,” Salako told Lovesport Radio. “They've got a really exciting young side there, and Wilf could come in and add to that.

"He could well move there, but Arsenal could come back with the money too. Anything could happen!"

While a transfer to the Gunners may be unlikely given their big money purchase of Nicolas Pepe, a move prompted by Palace turning down their Zaha bid, a transfer to Chelsea would make sense, even though it’s not as straightforward as Salako thinks.

The West London outfit finally lost their talisman Eden Hazard to after months of speculation, which has left a huge hole in their attack.

Lampard’s troops have shared the responsibility in the opening weeks of the campaign and have seemingly shed their previous over-reliance on the Belgian relatively smoothly.

The Blues have Willian, Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic occupying the wide positions, while Mason Mount had been shunted to the left flank a few times too.

The first pair are in the final year of their contracts, and Pedro seems the likelier to depart Stamford Bridge next year, in theory giving Zaha room to come in.

Willian’s importance to the Blues and recent upturn in form means he’ll be in contention for a contract extension, consequently complicating a Zaha transfer as gametime won’t always be guaranteed.

Furthermore, the international prefers a role on the left, Hudson-Odoi’s preferred position, and it would be a risky move to make the youngster a peripheral figure again after all the trouble the club went through to keep him.

Pulisic, capable of playing in all attacking positions, was signed for big money from , and the club will want him to fulfil the potential that made them them splurge in the first place.

Before a series of improved performances prior to the international break, Zaha admitted his performances at the start of the season weren’t good enough, a fact he accepted was down to disappointment of remaining with Roy Hodgson’s side.

"I had to put my head down and play my football," Zaha told BBC Africa. "I would have been hindering my own progress by moaning and not wanting to perform properly.

"I have too much respect for my manager, the fans and my teammates to treat them that way. It was a thing where 'OK, this hasn't happened but I've got to get on with it'.

"I've got to prove every time that I'm the top player I claim to be so I had to get over that quickly. Obviously my head was a bit all over the place at the beginning of the season but I had to nail down and just get on with it because the team deserved that."

Given his honest admission, Zaha now has to return to the old standards which saw him linked with transfers to the very top sides in the land.

If he does, a dream move will surely materialise…be it to Chelsea or otherwise. He's often proved to be a player who brings his top performances to the biggest games; could his upturn in fortunes begin against Manchester City on Saturday?