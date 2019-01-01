Wilfried Zaha to make early Crystal Palace return from Cote d'Ivoire duty

The explosive winger had been sidelined since his involvement in the M23 deby loss to Brighton and couldn't play while away on international duty

Wilfried Zaha is expected back in today after being released by Cote d'Ivoire as he is yet to recover from a hamstring injury.

Despite still being injured, Zaha travelled for international duty after being selected for games against Rwanda and Liberia.

He had sat out their quarter-final defeat to on March 16 with a hamstring strain before leaving for the national team camp four days later.

According to Evening Standard, Palace’s medical staff were in constant contact with Zaha and their Cote d'Ivoire counterparts during his time away.

Article continues below

The 26-year-old was eventually forced to watch from the stands as in-form Lille winger Nicolas Pepe led the Elephants to a 3-0 victory over Rwanda in their final 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in Abidjan on Saturday.

The former man will also play no part in Tuesday's friendly against Liberia as he is expected to back in England on Monday.

continue to sweat on his fitness ahead of weekend's tie against .