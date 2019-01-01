Wilfred Ndidi relieved after Leicester City return to winning ways

After Watford's defeat, Tielemans and Vardy found the back of the net against the Cottagers to help the Foxes bounce back to victory

Wilfred Ndidi feels relived after returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over in Saturday’s game at the King Power Stadium.

Having suffered loss last time out to , the Foxes hit the ground running with a 21st-minute effort from Youri Tielemans.

Floyd Ayite levelled for the Cottagers before Jamie Vardy’s brace handed Brendan Rodgers his first win since he took over from Claude Puel.

The international who has featured in all their league games this season took to the social media to show his pleasure.

Article continues below

“The sound of victory” Ndidi tweeted.

The sound of victory 🤤😋🕺🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/1LeULTLgJM — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) March 9, 2019

The win helped Leicester move to the 10th spot in the log after gathering 38 points from 30 games.

They will hope to continue with the impressive form when they visit in their next Premier League game on March 16.