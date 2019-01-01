Wilfred Ndidi lauds ‘massive’ Leicester City win vs. Huddersfield

Brendan Rodgers’ men extended their winning run to four games at the John Smith's Stadium

Wilfred Ndidi has lauded ’s 4-1 thrashing of in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Jamie Vardy’s brace and strikes from Youri Tielemans and James Maddison rendered Aaron Mooy’s effort a mere consolation as the Foxes continued on the path of victory.

The win – their fourth on the bounce – helped Brendan Rodgers’ men move closer to the spot as they climbed to the seventh position in the log.

The international who featured for the entire duration of the game delivered another impressive form.

And following the commanding display, the midfielder has taken to the social media to hail his side, as well as their travelling fans.

“Massive win today away from home, safe travel back home to our amazing fans always there for the team,” Ndidi posted on Instagram.

Ndidi has made 33 league appearances for the Foxes this season, helping them to keep nine clean sheets.

Leicester City will hope to continue with the performance when they host on Friday.