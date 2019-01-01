Wijnaldum: Liverpool can match Arsenal's 'Invincibles' with undefeated campaign

The midfielder believes that his side have what it takes to become the second team to go through a Premier League season without defeat

midfielder Gini Wijnaldum believes that his team could emulate the legendary 2003-04 side that went through an entire season undefeated.

Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" won the Premier League title that year, becoming the only team in the modern era of English football to go an entire league season without defeat.

The Gunners ended that season with 26 wins, 12 draws and no losses, a feat that some believe this season's Liverpool side can match.

Wijnaldum and his Liverpool team-mates have started the 2019-20 Premier League campaign with eight consecutive wins, opening up an eight-point lead over second-place .

The Reds are also closing in on Man City's English top-flight record of 18 consecutive victories, and will match that number with a win at on Sunday.

With his side's sterling run of form, Wijnaldum has admitted that Liverpool could go the entire season without defeat.

“It is possible,” the 28-year-old said.

“Nobody knows how it’s going to be. We have had some luck up to now, but we have also put a lot of hard work in.

“We don’t think about the fact that Arsenal did not lose in that season. We just try to give everything in every game.”

Liverpool head into Sunday's game at Old Trafford as big favourites over struggling Man Utd, with Jurgen Klopp's side 15 points clear of the Red Devils already.

United are in 12th place, having gotten off to their worst Premier League start ever. Still, Wijnaldum says his side aren't overlooking their slumping opponents.

"The way we handle every match is to respect the opponent and give 100 per cent,” he said. “We try to do everything as good as possible, to work as hard as possible.

“Every game in the Premier League is tough. Look at the results we have had. I can’t remember a game where it was easy.

“We have won them all so far because we give everything and were totally concentrated. Also we have had a little bit of luck.”

Though United have fallen on hard times Wijnaldum believes that any club, no matter the size, is capable of experiencing a similar rough patch.

“It can happen to anyone,” Wijnaldum said. “It could happen to Liverpool, or Manchester United. It has happened to big clubs in Holland, but I don’t really think about it. I concentrate more on Liverpool.”