Wijnaldum limps off during Liverpool's clash with Watford due to apparent hamstring injury

The Dutchman was replaced by Andrew Robertson after suffering an innocuous issue in the second half of the Premier League encounter at Anfield

midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was forced off the pitch midway through the second half of a clash with at Anfield on Saturday due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds shortly before the interval after a lightning-fast break, cutting inside expertly before firing into the far corner of the net.

Sadio Mane thought he had headed Liverpool two up early in the second half, but VAR ruled that he was fractionally offside, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

Wijnaldum sat down holding his hamstring moments later, with Jurgen Klopp bringing on Andrew Robertson in his stead for the final portion of the game.

The international received treatment on the pitch initially, before limping over to the touchline in considerable discomfort.

Liverpool will now be sweating on his fitness ahead of a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final fixture on Wednesday.

