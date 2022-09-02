The Lionesses will play their first match since their European Championship success against Austria in front of just 2700 fans.

Lionesses first game since Euro's success

Wiegman calls allocation disappointing

Win sees England qualify for World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? England's women ended a 56 year wait for silverware as they lifted the European Championships in front of a sold out Wembley in July, but will play their World Cup qualifier in front of just 2,700 fans in Austria tomorrow at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

WHAT WIEGMAN SAID: In her press conference before their trip to Austria, Sarina Wiegman said: "It's totally different. Yes, coming from the Euro's it was really good. Now this stadium is small, I think we could fit some more people, or we would like to see some more people. I think the Austria team too, they are ready for that. So yes, it's a little bit disappointing but it also shows that the women's game is just developing so much that we need to think a little bigger."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The European Championships were hosted in England and broke the record for overall attendance at a European women's tournament, with 574,875 fans attending games over the summer. The final saw a record for the biggest crowd at a women's international fixture in Europe, with 87,192 fans packing out Wembley to see the Lionesses lift the trophy.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE LIONESSES? England face Austria tomorrow knowing a win would guarantee World Cup qualification, before facing Luxembourg on September 6 at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke.