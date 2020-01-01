Why Werner needs Willian and Pedro to stay at Chelsea

The Blues have pulled off a major coup in signing the Germany ace but their hopes of a top-four finish hinge on two players with expiring contracts

Timo Werner's transfer to may now be official but the transfer hasn't dispelled the uncertainty surrounding Frank Lampard's current squad.

Blues fans were understandably buoyed by the news that Werner will move to Stamford Bridge in July, with the £47.5 million ($59m) signing deciding against participating in the remainder of RB Leipzig's Champions League campaign in August.

Given Chelsea's goalscoring problems, the forward's arrival can't come soon enough. Indeed, Lampard would dearly love to have Werner available right now, given he may be about to lose two key attackers.

Both Pedro and Willian are free to leave Chelsea when their respective contracts expire at the end of this month.

Pedro has already agreed to join Roma, while Willian's next move remains unclear.

However, Chelsea would clearly prefer to see both commit to staying in west London until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, which has been pushed back until the end of the summer because of the three-month suspension of play caused by the coronavirus.

"We are hoping they sign [short-term] extensions," Lampard admitted to reporters on Friday.

"Of course, have to just get our heads down, work hard and try to finish the season as best as we can.

"But they are clearly two important players for us and it would be very unfortunate if we don’t have them available for the end of the season."

Indeed, their experience would prove invaluable to a young squad battling to hold on to fourth place in the Premier League.

Pedro has had his struggles this season but the former winger remains the most decorated member of the Chelsea squad.

He has a winning mentality and, as Lampard pointed out after the Spaniard's energetic display in the win over in March, Pedro is a hugely positive influence on those around him.

"He's outstanding in terms of his work ethic and the players look up to him for what he has done in the game," the Blues boss enthused.

"Parts of the season have been difficult for him. He was in the team at the start of the season but got injured and was out of the team for a while.

"But what he has shown, particularly of late, is a real desire in training. He looks sharp, is always giving advice and lifts everybody with his body language.

"He is an infectious character and he can be one of our most important players until the end of the season."

It would, therefore, come as a blow if Pedro were to depart on June 30, given the hectic nature of Chelsea's schedule in July.

Willian's potential exit would be even more devastating.

The Brazilian has been sometimes accused of inconsistency during his seven-year stay but he has been Chelsea's best attacker after Tammy Abraham in 2019-20.

Indeed, only the striker (15) has scored more goals in all competitions than Willian, who has netted seven times in 37 appearances.

Of even greater significance is the fact that the Selecao star has more assists (six) than any of his team-mates and also ranks first for chances created (73).

Chelsea have a number of exciting youngsters capable of nailing down a regular starting spot, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic, both of whom have been hindered by injuries this term.

However, the numbers clearly show that it is Willian who has done the best job of trying to make up for the loss of Eden Hazard to last summer.

"We all know about his ability on the ball," Lampard said, "But his off-the-ball work is an outstanding example for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and other young players who think the only part of the game is going by people, crossing or shooting.

"He certainly has that classic Brazilian flair in terms of his touch and his quick feet but the selfless side of the game is the ideal starting point for me when it comes to evaluating players and he does the hard graft brilliantly and with absolute humility.

"He’s been a joy to work with and is one of the experienced players who is helping the young boys."

Of course, Hakim Ziyech will arrive alongside Werner this summer to rejuvenate and improve Lampard's attacking options, meaning the future is bright for Chelsea.

It's the present that represents a problem.

Werner may have been willing to forgo football with in August but he certainly won't want to miss out on competing in next season's tournament with Chelsea.

So, just like everyone else at Stamford Bridge, he'll be hoping that Pedro and Willian stick around to provide Lampard with the perfect parting gift: a top-four finish.