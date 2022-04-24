Why was Sadio Mane not sent off in first half during Liverpool vs Everton?

Sadio Mane was at the centre of controversy during the first half of the Merseyside derby on Sunday, after the Liverpool striker received just a yellow card for his actions against Everton.

The forward was involved in two different incidents, but was only booked for reportedly "adopting an aggressive attitude".

Yet the Senegal attacker seemed fortunate to survive without a dismissal from referee Stuart Atwell amid a bad-tempered clash at Anfield.

Why was Sadio Mane not sent off in Liverpool vs Everton?

The forward was initially seen to have a hand in the face of Toffees midfielder Allan amid a sizable skirmish between both sets of players as the interval approached.

Mane then subsequently stuck a finger into the face of Mason Holgate, sparking furious protests from Everton.

Atwell, however, only booked Mane, seemingly for the latter incident, allowing Liverpool to retain a full side rather than go a man down.

It was also decided that VAR would not intervene and inform Atwell to go to the pitchside monitor to review the incident.

Should Sadio Mane have been sent off in the first half? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Q3dBvKCygN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022

What has been said on Mane's escape?

Referring to the second incident, former Liverpool player Graeme Souness told Sky Sports that the incident was more than a gesture, stating: "Mane's lucky here.

"It's not a push, he's actually got his finger out. I think there's more intent than just a push."

Former Everton player Kevin Campbell, meanwhile, went one step further and said: "That's a gouge."

