Why are PSG fans booing Messi & Neymar? Reason for supporter backlash explained
Lionel Messi and Neymar arrived at Paris Saint-Germain amid much fanfare in the summers of 2021 and 2017 respectively, with their additions to star-studded ranks at Parc des Princes expected to help Ligue 1 giants claim an elusive Champions League crown.
Two iconic South Americans have failed to deliver on that remit, though, with a prestigious European prize falling out of reach again for an ambitious outfit from the French capital in 2021-22.
A disgruntled fan base have taken to airing their frustration at a lack of progress on the field, with those struggling to justify lucrative transfer fees and contracts becoming targets for those on the terraces.
Why were Messi & Neymar booed by PSG supporters?
PSG fans made it clear to two men expected to shoulder a considerable burden of expectation that they are not immune to criticism during a domestic outing against Bordeaux on March 13.
Messi and Neymar saw their names jeered when the starting line-ups were announced in Paris.
The whistles continued once the game had begun and a couple of supposedly match-altering talents found themselves in possession of the ball.
Both were targeted as a result of PSG’s latest early exit from the Champions League, which came at the last-16 stage against La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side led that contest by two goals on aggregate at one stage, but saw Karim Bemzema hit a quick-fire hat-trick at Santiago Bernabeu to send them packing.
Neither Messi nor Neymar was able to make a telling contribution on Spanish soil – against former rivals from their days at Barcelona – and are considered to be offering little return on investments of faith and funds made in them.
Neymar has taken in regular spells on the treatment table during an injury-hit stint in France, while Messi registered just seven goals through his opening 26 games for PSG – alongside a healthy haul of 10 assists.
Was Kylian Mbappe booed by PSG supporters?
While Messi and Neymar have incurred the wrath of those in the stands, Kylian Mbappe remains a hero to many.
He did his best to find a way past Real Madrid on a continental stage, as he registered goals home and away, but was let down by those around him.
The World Cup-winning France international is yet to sign a new contract at Parc des Princes, meaning that he could drop into the free agent pool this summer – with the Blancos one of his suitors – but PSG fans appear prepared to forgive him for causing another unwelcome distraction as they continue to back his cause.