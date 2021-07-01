Why I defied peoples' advice, signed for Kashiwa Reysol - Kenya's Olunga

The towering striker went on to make a name with the J1 League side even though the move was criticised by fans

Kenya international Michael Olunga has explained why he had to sign for Japan's Kashiwa Reysol despite the criticism that greeted the move.

The Al-Duhail SC striker moved to the J1 League after his loan spell with Girona FC in La Liga ended and the move was seen as a wrong career decision since many felt he should have remained in Europe.

"People can advise you, which is good, but you, as a person, are the one who knows the pros and cons for each and every move you make. Of course, every move will be governed by different factors and circumstances. That is why I had to make a move that was going to satisfy me as a player," Olunga told Jalang'o TV.

The former Tusker striker also revealed the tough conditions he gave to Kashiwa Reysol before he agreed to take their offer.

"I gave my condition to Kashiwa Reysol. I made it known to them that I was not playing at the previous clubs and for me to make the move and join them, I must be guaranteed enough playtime because that was the only way my value was going to be raised," he explained.

"I decided to make the move after they guaranteed to me that I was going to play 75% of the games in the season. As a player, I knew what I wanted, I knew where the shoe is pinching, and I knew what I wanted.

"I didn't start the first game, but I did start the second and scored, but it's worth noting that I arrived at a time when Kashiwa Reysol were on the decline. I played 10 games and scored three goals that season, but we were relegated. I can say that was the biggest test in my career because I had never played in the second division in my life.

"We fought and returned to J1 and before the season began, I promised myself to fight for the top scorer's award. Reysol had never produced a J1 League top scorer and I targeted breaking that record. I managed to break it in the end, but it was not easy since I was the only English-speaking player, the other foreigners were Brazilians."

After two years with Kashiwa Reysol, Olunga signed for Qatar's top-flight side Al-Duhail in 2021.