Why Fenerbahce will win Turkish Super Lig relegation battle – Joseph Yobo

The Yellow Canaries, without a win in their last three league matches in the Turkish top-flight, are just a point above the drop zone

's toughness and ability to surmount challenges will see them avoid relegation from the Turkish Super Lig, says a confident Joseph Yobo.

Ersun Yanal's 14th-placed side have been struggling in the Turkish elite division this season with his just five wins so far, amounting to 25 points from 23 matches.

Their campaign declined further following their elimination from the Uefa after a 3-2 aggregate loss to last Thursday.

This term has turned out to be a contrast of Fenerbahce's 2017-18 season where they finished second place in the league.

And the 38-year-old who won two Turkish Cups and a Super Lig title during his stay at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium is upbeat of his former team's chances to beat the drop.

"Fenerbahce is a huge team and they know how to get out of the situation," Yobo told Goal.

"It is just a bad season, bad timing for the team at the moment. Sometimes, you need to take a step back to take three steps forward and that's what Fenerbahce will need to do because they are tough enough and they are not going to be relegated.

"It takes some time for players to integrate and blend into the team so we have seen a lot of changes that are affecting Fenerbahce this season. I'm sure they will come through towards the end of the season."

Article continues below

After a staging dramatic comeback against Besiktas to settle for a 3-3 draw in Monday's league encounter, Fenerbahce host 12th-placed Rizespor at the Sukru Saracolgu Stadium for their next Turkish top-flight match on Saturday.

Joseph Yobo was speaking at the launch of the Trophy 5 a-side football tournament where he was also unveiled as one of the three ambassadors alongside Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo and rapper Falz.