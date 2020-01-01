Why do Malaysian teams still receive licence despite missing payments? FAM's Stuart explains

While it is frustrating to learn that licenced Malaysian teams are still carrying debts, the Malaysian FA has a reason for allowing this to happen.

In the media briefing on 2021 club licencing and privatisation held by the Malaysian FA (FAM) on Friday, its general secretary Stuart Ramalingam took the time to explain a peculiar occurence that has been happening repeatedly in the past few years.

Despite the fact that Malaysian teams now need to apply for an annual club licence in order to compete in the top two tiers, there are still cases of teams failing to pay their players on time, which begs the question that have been asked by many fans, observers and journalists: How did the teams receive their license in the first place when they still have debts?

According to Stuart, the main reason behind this occurence is timing.

The due date of license application for the following season is usually in August, and clubs would usually settle their debts first in order to meet the financial requirement of the application. But what usually happens is that clubs would start failing to pay their players again after the license has been granted, towards the end of the year or at the start of the following season.

"When I came in in 2018, we reviewed the submission process [for the licence]...and found out that the financial statements submitted by the clubs do not reflect the financial situation of the clubs today. For example, the submission final date for the 2021 licence is 31 August 2020, but the financial statements submitted will be for that of 2019, because the year 2020 isn't over yet.

"A club may be flush with cash at the end of 2019, only for their fortunes to change in the following year for one reason or another. So what happens if they fail to pay their players' September, October and October salaries after obtaining the 2021 license in August 2020? This is when the fans and media ask us how clubs that fail to pay players had received a license in the first place," he explained.

FAM then introduced several changes in order to monitor clubs' current financial situations, mostly by making them submit a statutory declaration which covers teams' overdue payables for the period of July to November.

Another tweak transformed its First Instance Body (FIB), an FAM department that handles club licencing applications, into a working committee with powers to sanction errant clubs, and into one that meets more regularly instead of once a year previously.

As a result, there is now more vigilance against clubs who fail to pay their players on time, and punishments against them can be taken more promptly than before.

For example, earlier this year, sides PDRM FA and and Premier League outfit Kelantan were docked three league points each for failing to settle their wage arrears.

PDRM FA. Photo from UiTM FC

However, this hands-on approach is designed with leniency in mind according to Stuart, with clubs allowed to devise payment plans, with the agreement of players they are indebted to, in order to be allowed to keep competing.

"In December 2019 I was unhappy with clubs' financial situations at the time because there were a lot of overdues that happened after the licencing period in August," said Stuart.

"We introduced the SD (statutory declaration), a lawyer-stamped promise and declaration, one that honestly shows that they have debts that they will clear before the kick-off of the coming season, or they risk being punished by us. And the payment plans need to be mutually agreed with the players for them to be accepted by FAM, and not one-sided.

"This year, the SD submission date for first team players and youth team players are on December 15, and we want to make it a norm."

The reasons given by Stuart for this leniency are chiefly so that action taken against clubs can be in the form of footballing sanctions, and so that it avoids clubs from shutting down, which makes it harder for players to claim what they are owed.

"The last thing we want is that for these debts to become cases at the FAM level. If they can be settled at the SD level, they are not yet at the FAM level and clubs have an impetus to proactively pay the debts before they eventually become FAM cases.

"When a club closes down or is ejected from competitions, there is no way of sorting it (debts to players) out because FAM has football jurisdiction and it is not a common court. When this happens, players will have to take action on their own, through the labour court for instance. That's why we want clubs to continue playing and not fall into bankruptcy; as long as they are still playing, they can find ways of paying off their debts while I can deduct grants, dock points, relegate them or take many other actions," he explained.

FAM headquarters. Photo by Zulhilmi Zainal

Describing the SD submission method as a success, Stuart stated that 229 cases have been and are currently being handled before they are taken to the FAM level, while at the moment, there are nine active FAM cases of players not being paid, and one case is at the FIFA level.

"When PDRM breached their payment agreement, we slashed three points from them before the start of the season. Fans derided the situation (PDRM having debts despite obtaining their licence), but now PDRM have cleared their debts to their former players. They have only one case on appeal at the moment.

"This was achieved through our footballing punishments," said Stuart, beaming.

While FAM may see improvements through this method, two questions come to mind, which Goal posed to the official;

- Wouldn't clubs take advantage of the leniency by not paying their players on time every month, but not so late so as to incur points deduction?

- Why does FAM not immediately punish the clubs' failure to pay their players promptly every month, considering that it is a basic obligation of every professional club elsewhere in the world?

"Maybe that (clubs taking advantage of leniency) was true in the past, but today we punish them," Stuart responded. "We want an amicable solution as long as the players are paid. The SD method comes with punishments and we track the payment plans, and more importantly, the players accept it.

"We can (punish for failure to pay salaries promptly every month), but unfortunately FAM isn't a babysitter. We treat adults like adults, professional clubs as professional clubs. Hopefully with privatisation, there will be more avenues available to the players [to ensure prompt salary payment]."