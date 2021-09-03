Why did ATK Mohun Bagan apologise to their fans over their AFC Cup record?

The club issued an apology after Utsav Parekh's statements created outrage amongst the fans

ATK Mohun Bagan had to issue an apology on Thursday evening after one of their directors stirred a controversy amongst the fans with a comment. It led to Mohun Bagan club officials issuing a statement where they minced no words to express that the remarks were 'completely uncalled for'.

What did ATKMB official say?

“ATK are enhancing Mohun Bagan’s name. They never played in the AFC Cup on their own because they did not have the chance to do so. The controversy(about the name ATK Mohun Bagan) has ceased to exist," said Utsav Parekh, to a media channel

How did Mohun Bagan officials respond?

Parekh's comment was not taken lightly by the fans and club officials. In fact, ATK Mohun Bagan were playing in the AFC Cup group stage directly after making use of Mohun Bagan's assured AFC Cup group stage spot which they acquired by virtue of being I-League champions 2019-20 prior to the two clubs merging. The continental spot secured by ATK prior to the merger was passed on to Bengaluru FC who had to go through two rounds of play-offs.

Srinjoy Bose (General Secretary of Mohun Bagan) and Debashish Dutta (Finance Secretary of Mohun Bagan) issued a statement on Mohun Bagan's official social media page, condemning the comments.

What did ATK Mohun Bagan say?

Shortly ATK Mohun Bagan apologised for the statement made by Parekh and mentioned that they 'have utmost respect for the rich legacy and heritage of Mohun Bagan'.

ATK Mohun Bagan have already reached the inter-zonal semifinal of the ongoing AFC Cup and are set to take on FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan on September 22.