Who is the Champions League final 2019 referee for Tottenham vs Liverpool?

Damir Skomina, the man in the middle for the showpiece event is a figure that neither Spurs nor the Reds have had much luck under in the past

While the players of Liverpool and Tottenham head to Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano for the Champions League final on June 1 hoping to make headlines, one man hoping for a quiet night is referee Damir Skomina.

The 42-year-old Slovenian is a highly experienced official, having been FIFA listed since 2003.

He has taken charge of some of Europe’s biggest fixtures, including the 2012 UEFA Super Cup between and , which was won by the Spanish side 4-1 in , with Radamel Falcao grabbing a memorable first-half hat-trick.

Subsequently, he was named as the fourth official for the 2013 final, while he also took charge of ’s successful 2017 final against in Solna.

He was called for action at the 2018 World Cup, where he oversaw ’s 2-1 group-stage victory over , Belgium’s 1-0 success over England and a last-16 encounter between and , which was taken 1-0 by the Swedes.

This season, he is perhaps best remembered for awarding Manchester United the controversial last-gasp penalty that saw them oust Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League thanks to a 3-1 success at Parc des Princes.

fans, however, may better remember him for taking charge of their critical 1-0 group stage success over Napoli; a match they needed to win in order to progress to the knockout rounds of the competition.

Remarkably, that was the first time in five Reds matches that Skomina has overseen that Liverpool have won. They were defeated in each of the other four fixtures, a home Champions League match against in 2009, then away games against , and .

Jurgen Klopp’s side can be heartened by the fact that ’s experience of the referee is no better.

Spurs have failed to win any of their three matches that the official has overseen, though they have picked up draws against back in 2007, and in 2014. The only Champions League match that he has been the whistler for was the incredible 4-3 loss against in December 2010, when a Gareth Bale hat-trick nearly salvaged a draw for the Londoners after they had fallen 4-0 behind in 35 minutes.

Skomina, meanwhile, is also remembered as the first referee ever to send off an goalkeeper, when he gave Rob Green his marching orders in a 1-0 defeat to in World Cup 2010 qualifying.