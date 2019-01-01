Who is Juve's Stephy Mavididi? Meet the 20-year-old former Arsenal youth stepping in for Cristiano Ronaldo

Massimiliano Allegri has an injury epidemic on his hands and has been forced to call up a relative unknown for Tuesday's clash

There is a bit of an emergency going on at at the moment and Wednesday night's clash against will force Massimiliano Allegri to get creative when it comes to covering for his injury-stricken squad.

The Old Lady will be without Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado, meaning Allegri could only name three out-and-out attackers in his squad: Federico Bernardeschi, Moise Kean and Stephy Mavididi.

Of that trio, only the last two are recognised strikers, but who exactly is Stephy Mavididi?

Juventus fans may know the youngster well already, but the wider football fanbase may not. Having only been representing Juve's Under-23 team in Serie C since moving to , the relative unknown could well get his first taste of action on Wednesday.

Born in Derby, , the former youth player only turns 21 in May, but Bianconeri scouts have been following his progress for quite some time. Signed last summer for a fee of €2 million (£1.7m/$2.2m), Juve are convinced they got a bargain.

Not since David Platt turned out for the Turin giants over 25 years ago has an English player represented Juve's first team, but he will see a familiar face in Aaron Ramsey when the Welsh midfielder completes his move in the summer.

From September to present day Mavididi has played 31 one times in Serie C, scoring six goals along the way. A striker by trade, the 20-year-old is capable of playing elsewhere along the front line due to his biggest attribute: pace.

Far from a huge physical specimen, the starlet's speed allows him to roam between the lines before using quick bursts to gain ground and provide a tactical advantage for his team.

Interestingly, despite becoming a professional at the Emirates back in 2015, Mavididi never actually played a first-team match for the Gunners, instead taking in loan spells at Charlton and between 2017 and 2018.

His exploits during his last loan spell was enough to convince Juve scouts of his development, despite only scoring two goals in 12 league matches. Indeed, his goal return in general doesn't look great on paper, but he is very well respected despite the numbers.

Mavididi has represented England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, though his call-ups have been few and far between since making the switch to Italy.

In terms of style, he has been compared to fellow Englishman Danny Welbeck, though Juve fans will be hoping their young gem doesn't follow in the footsteps in terms of persistent injuries the Arsenal striker has sustained over the years.

In less than two seasons Moise Kean has become an important cog in the Juve and Italy national team machine, but can Mavididi follow suit?

Wednesday could well be the first chapter in another tale of young Englishman making it abroad.