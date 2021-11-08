Who are the penalty takers for each of the Premier League clubs?

Goal
Nov 08, 2021 11:16+00:00
Goal/Getty

Here's what you need to know about which players are their club's dedicated penalty-kick takers, as well as some deputy options for your fantasy team

Premier League Fantasy Football enthusiasts will be eager to fill their team with the best penalty takers in order to earn maximum points in the event of a spot-kick being awarded.

So which penalty takers should you be signing for your Fantasy Football team?

Goal takes a look.

Editors' Picks

Vote now

Who are the Premier League penalty takers this season?

When you're choosing your forwards for your Fantasy Team, you might be tempted to sign a striker who's a noted penalty taker and has a good conversion rate from the spot.

Of course, the penalty takers for each team are never set in stone. Some clubs might have a consistent, dedicated penalty taker at all times, but sometimes, things change - and some last-minute decisions on who is to assume spot-kick duties might arrive.

Additionally, there is the chance that the dedicated spot-kick taker has been subbed off or is simply not on the pitch at the time of the penalty being awarded.

Article continues below

Still, we've rounded up a list of each club's primary, as well as secondary, penalty takers in the table below, and the players who have the best chance of being picked to convert a spot-kick.

The primary penalty takers have been listed, and we've provided their deputy penalty takers should the first choice be unavailable to step up.

Team Primary penalty taker Secondary penalty taker(s)
Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Alexandre Lacazette
Aston Villa Anwar El Ghazi Danny Ings, Oli Watkins
Brentford Ivan Toney Josh Da Silva
Brighton Pascal Gross Neal Maupay
Burnley Chris Wood Ashley Barnes
Chelsea  Jorginho Timo Werner
Crystal Palace Luka Milivojevic Wilfried Zaha
Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewin Richarlison
Leeds Patrick Bamford Mateusz Klich
Leicester City Jamie Vardy James Maddison
Liverpool Mohamed Salah James Milner
Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Riyad Mahrez
Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Cristiano Ronaldo
Newcastle Callum Wilson Matt Ritchie
Norwich Teemu Pukki Milot Rashica
Southampton James Ward-Prowse Nathan Redmond
Tottenham Harry Kane Dele Alli, Heung-min Son
Watford Joao Pedro Ismaila Sarr
West Ham Mark Noble Michail Antonio
Wolves Raul Jimenez Ruben Neves