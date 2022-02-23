Which footballers are sponsored by Puma? Pulisic, Neymar, Griezmann & list of brand's partners
From Pele to Neymar via Diego Maradona and Christian Pulisic, German sportswear giant Puma has always been associated with some of the biggest names in football.
It is not just superstar players that they are partnered with, though, as a distinctive big cat design is also heavily linked to some of the most successful club and international teams on the planet.
Who do Puma currently have on their books – with the promise of more notable signings to come – and which iconic figures have represented them with distinction in the past? GOAL takes a look…
Which footballers are sponsored by Puma?
You do not need to look far to find Puma apparel at any given football match, with some of the biggest names on the planet sporting their latest boots and footwear offerings.
Leading figures from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and divisions around the world are big fans of some legendary designs.
Talismanic performers at Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are among those to wear Puma boots.
You can see a list of Puma-sponsored players below.
Player
Nationality
Marko Arnautovic
Austrian
Axel Witsel
Belgian
Neymar
Brazilian
Thiago Silva
Brazilian
Dejan Lovren
Croatian
James Maddison
English
Jordan Pickford
English
Harry Maguire
English
Kyle Walker
English
Kingsley Coman
French
Olivier Giroud
French
Antoine Griezmann
French
Raphael Varane
French
Marco Reus
German
Bernd Leno
German
Gianluigi Buffon
Italian
Mario Balotelli
Italian
Giorgio Chiellini
Italian
Jan Oblak
Slovenian
Kalidou Koulibaly
Senegalese
Nemanja Matic
Serbian
Cesc Fabregas
Spanish
David Silva
Spanish
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Ukrainian
Luis Suarez
Uruguayan
Christian Pulisic
American
Which former players were sponsored by Puma?
There have been some iconic partnerships between Puma and all-time great players down the years, with the likes of Pele, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Paul Gascoigne and Thierry Henry sporting products such as the legendary Puma King boots.
There are World Cup and Ballon d’Or winners to be found around every corner, with names that will live forever in football folklore figuring prominently on a star-studded roll of honour.
We’ve listed some of the biggest former players to partner with Puma below.
Player
Nationality
Sergio Aguero
Argentine
Diego Maradona
Argentine
Pele
Brazilian
Hristo Stoichkov
Bulgarian
Samuel Eto'o
Cameroonian
Faustino Asprilla
Colombian
Paul Gascoigne
English
Lothar Matthaus
German
Thierry Henry
French
Robert Pires
French
Didier Deschamps
French
George Best
Northern Irish
Johan Cruyff
Dutch
Eusebio
Portuguese
Nemanja Vidic
Serbian
Alvaro Recoba
Uruguayan
Enzo Francescoli
Uruguayan
Kenny Dalglish
Scottish
Rivaldo
Brazilian
Yaya Toure
Ivorian
Mohamed Zidan
Egyptian
Asamoah Gyan
Ghanaian
Which club and international teams and sponsored by Puma?
Any design sporting a famous big cat is almost always embraced by supporters of any given club or nation, with Puma having forged a reputation that allows them to sit comfortably among market leaders in the sportswear business.
Their offerings have been donned by title-winning outfits on domestic and international stages, with the current holders of a prestigious Africa Cup of Nations crown and the reigning European champions currently tied to the brand.
Clubs sponsored by Puma
Club
League
Manchester City
Premier League
Marseille
Ligue 1
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
AC Milan
Serie A
PSV
Eredivisie
Valencia
La Liga
Fenerbahce
Super Lig
Shakhtar Donetsk
UPL
Independiente
Primera Division
Palmeiras
Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A
National teams sponsored by Puma
National team
Federation
Egypt
CAF
Ghana
CAF
Ivory Coast
CAF
Senegal
CAF
Morocco
CAF
Italy
UEFA
Switzerland
UEFA
Serbia
UEFA
Czech Republic
UEFA
Uruguay
CONMEBOL
What else do Puma sponsor?
It is not just boots and kits that Puma are involved with as their reach in football circles stretches far and wide.
They are the official supplier of match balls for the English Football League and La Liga in Spain.
Deals have also been struck with prominent figures that operate off the pitch, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola – who has previously delivered trophy triumphs at Barcelona and Bayern Munich - forming part of the Puma talent stable.