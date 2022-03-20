Turning out in the colours of your country is the highest honour that any player can achieve, with England fortunate enough to have been in a position to pool talent from some of the finest domestic teams in the business down the years.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have all enjoyed periods of dominance in top-flight competition, with home-grown stars often at the heart of their plans.

An exciting crop of youngsters have broken through in more recent times, as the countdown continues to another World Cup finals in 2022, but which club sides have produced the most players for England? GOAL takes a look…

Which clubs have provided the most England players?

Tottenham and Aston Villa have provided the most England players over the years, with the likes of Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United not far behind on the chart.

Arsenal and Chelsea are further down the list, but there is still time for them to climb the standings as greater emphasis is placed on nurturing talent through famous academy systems or investing in big-money signings that tick home-grown boxes.

Team Players provided Tottenham 78 Aston Villa 76 Corinthians 76 Liverpool 74 Everton 70 Manchester United 70 Arsenal 67 Chelsea 52 Manchester City 51 Blackburn 48 West Brom 45 West Ham 44

Which notable players have the top clubs provided for England?

Tottenham Hotspur may not have too many contenders for places in Gareth Southgate’s plans at present, but they do boast the current England captain in the form of prolific striker Harry Kane.

They have also contributed a number of household names to the cause down the years, with the likes of Jimmy Greaves, Glenn Hoddle, Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne all representing their country when on the books at Spurs.

Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish have been the most recent representatives from Aston Villa – with the latter now a £100 million ($131m) asset at Manchester City – but they were loaded with England stars in the 1800s and early 20th century, while current boss Southgate is also a Villans alumnus.

Corinthians were an English football powerhouse during the amateur era and have produced more England captains (16) than any other team.

Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson in the Three Lions mix at present, but their distinguished history is littered with superstar performers such as Roger Hunt, Emlyn Hughes, Kevin Keegan, John Barnes, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.

Wayne Rooney – England’s all-time leading goalscorer – is a product of Everton and a legend at Manchester United, with the Toffees also delivering World Cup winners Ray Wilson and Alan Ball, while the Red Devils are responsible for Duncan Edwards, Bobby Charlton, Bryan Robson, Gary Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Marcus Rashford.

Ashley Cole – the most capped full-back for the Three Lions – represented Arsenal and Chelsea in his playing days, with the Gunners also adding Kenny Sansom, Tony Adams, David Seaman, Ian Wright and Sol Campbell to the collective ranks.

At Stamford Bridge, Ray Wilkins, Frank Lampard, John Terry and Joe Cole are among the more notable names to have represented England.

Manchester City have Grealish, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in the present while Blackburn Rovers once had Bob Crompton, Ronnie Clayton and Alan Shearer.

Bobby Robson and Jeff Astle form part of West Bromwich Albion’s contingent, while it is fitting that West Ham United hold a lofty position after contributing Bobby Moore, Martin Peters and hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst to England’s 1966 cause and following that success up with a number of other home-grown stars such as Trevor Brooking, Ferdinand, Lampard, Cole and Declan Rice.