When will the Premier League 2021-22 season start & finish? Teams involved, fixture dates & all you need to know

All the details about next season's competition, including when the fixtures are released and more

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions in 2020-21 with three games to spare and their rivals are already plotting the overthrow of Pep Guardiola and Co. next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United will have designs on glory, while the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be desperate to set things straight in 2021-22.

It may be a few months between the end of the season and the start of a new one, but with Euro 2020 in between, it will surely fly for football fans.

So, with the season ending and anticipation of the new one already building, Goal brings you everything you need to know.

When will Premier League 2021-22 start?

The Premier League 2021-22 season will begin on Saturday August 14, 2021.

It will kick off roughly a month after the conclusion of Euro 2020, with the tournament final taking place on July 11, meaning some players will have a very short break before getting back into pre-season mode.

Ordinarily, footballers have around two months of an off-season before returning for pre-season training a month before the season is due to commence.

Scheduling has returned to normal following the disruption to the 2020-21 season caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the campaign start date moved back a month to September 2020.

When will Premier League 2021-22 finish?

The 2021-22 Premier League season will conclude on Sunday May 22, 2022. All fixtures on that date will kick off simultaneously.

Congratulations Man City! 🎉



2020-21 Premier League champions 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GYnf6L6Afa — Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021

Which teams are involved in Premier League 2021-22?

A total of 20 teams will compete in the 2021-22 Premier League season, with three promoted teams replacing the three that were relegated in 2020-21.

Norwich City and Watford will compete in the 2021-22 Premier League having secured automatic promotion from the Championship.

They will be joined by the winner of the Championship play-offs. The teams competing in the play-offs are: Bournemouth, Brentford, Barnsley and Swansea City.

You can read more about the play-offs here.

Club Stadium 2020-21 position Arsenal Emirates Stadium TBC Aston Villa Villa Park TBC Brighton Amex TBC Burnley Turf Moor TBC Chelsea Stamford Bridge TBC Crystal Palace Selhurst Park TBC Everton Goodison Park TBC Leeds United Elland Road TBC Leicester City King Power Stadium TBC Liverpool Anfield TBC Manchester City Etihad Stadium 1st Manchester United Old Trafford TBC Newcastle United St James' Park TBC Norwich City Carrow Road 1st Championship Southampton St Mary's Stadium TBC Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TBC Watford Vicarage Road 2nd Championship West Ham London Stadium TBC Wolves Molineux Stadium TBC TBC TBC Championship play-off winner

Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham were relegated from the division and will not take part in 2021-22. They will instead be competing in the Championship in 2021-22.

The likes of Brighton, Newcastle United and Burnley will once again play in the Premier League next season, having managed to avoid the drop.

When will Premier League 2021-22 fixtures be released?

The fixtures for the Premier League 2021-22 will be released on Wednesday June 16, 2021. They will be available for everyone from 9am BST (4am ET) on that date.

There will be 38 matchdays and a total of 380 fixtures will be confirmed on fixture release day, though they will be subject to change based on TV schedules and so forth.

Goal will have all the details, including opening day, big derby matches and everything else in between.

