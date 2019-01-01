'When the team needs me on the wing, I go and try my best' - Aubameyang willing to accommodate attacking team-mates

While the Gunners star would prefer to line up centrally, he is willing to play elsewhere should it be required

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is willing to line up wherever need him after delivering the equaliser in a 2-2 draw with in the North London derby.

The Gabon international lined up on the wing in a 4-3-3 against Spurs, with Alexandre Lacazette flanked by Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

Both Lacazette and Aubameyang are primarily central players, but to incorporate new signing Pepe into the front line with both, Gunners manager Unai Emery elected to move the former Dortmund star out wide.

But it was in the middle where Aubameyang made his impact against Spurs, as he slotted inside after Lacazette, who had scored earlier in the contest, appeared to be forced off by injury.

With the Gunners down 2-1 in the 71st minute, Aubameyang managed to get a touch to a dangerous ball by Matteo Guendouzi into the area, flicking it past Hugo Lloris to level the proceedings.

And Aubameyang said after the match he would prefer to line up as a striker, but will do whatever the team needs him.

"It was a great pass from Guendouzi [for the goal] - he looks at me and he knows I’m going to run,” Aubameyang told Sky Sports. “I like to play as a striker but when the team needs me on the wing I go and I try my best.”

Defensive mistakes put Arsenal in a difficult position in front of their supporters at the Emirates Stadium.

Questionable defending followed by a rebound surrendered by Bernd Leno allowed Christian Eriksen an empty net finish for his 50th Premier League goal to open the scoring.

Then a foul in the area by Granit Xhaka on Son Heung-min resulted in a penalty which Harry Kane finished off to make it 2-0 in favour of Spurs, and equal a North London derby record in the process.

But Lacazette pulled one back before the half, which Aubameyang believed was both crucial and deserved based on Arsenal’s efforts.

“I think in the first half we deserved to score two goals,” Aubameyang said. “We did a great job. It was a tough game and I think we deserved more.

“When you go in the dressing room after scoring a goal it is always positive so it was crucial to score then.”

Arsenal head into the international break on seven points from four games while Tottenham have managed five in their four contests.