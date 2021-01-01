When is the game between Benin Republic and Nigeria and how can I watch?
Three-time African champions Nigeria travel to Benin Republic for their reverse fixture in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.
Gernot Rohr’s men defeated the Squirrels 2-1 in the first leg staged at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu.
Having played out an unacceptable goalless draw against Sierra Leone the last time out, the Super Eagles would be going all out for a win which would guarantee them a ticket to their 19th appearance at the biennial African football showpiece.
Unbeaten in their last three games, Michel Dussuyer’s team would fancy their chances of stunning the 2013 African champions as they are keen on reaching the finals for the fifth time.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Saturday, March 27.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|27/03/21
|16:00 GMT
|17:00
|Benin Republic vs Nigeria
|AIT, NTA
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto-Novo
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.