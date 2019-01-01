Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

When is the Afcon 2019 match between Morocco and Benin and how can I watch?

Comments()
Gettyimages
Goal brings you everything you need to know about Afcon 2019's first Round of 16 clash between Morocco and Benin

Despite winning all their group stage matches, Morocco have been far from convincing. The Herve Renard coached side recorded three consecutive 1-0 victories over Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa, perhaps a sign of fortitude, experience and mettle, but they will have to dig even deeper against a hardworking Benin side who've not conceded in their last two matches.  

WHEN IS THE GAME?

Benin forward Mickael Pote 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The first Round of 16 match has been scheduled for 18:00 ((GMT+2) on Friday, July 05.

Editors' Picks

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Nordin Amrabat Morocco 2019

Date LocalTime Time (Morocco) Match Channel
05/07/19 18:00 17:00  Morocco v Benin SuperSport 7

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Al Salam Stadium, Caioro.

A general view of the outside of the Al Salam Stadium

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

Close