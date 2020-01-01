When does the transfer window close for Premier League and European clubs?

With football being interrupted due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, here's what you need to know about when teams must complete signings

The coronavirus outbreak that began in March severely disrupted the football calendar, with all matches having been suspended for three months in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

The pandemic caused football around the world to push back their seasons once it was deemed safe enough to do so, with the majority of European leagues concluding the 2019-20 season in the summer.

The effects of this in turn altered the nature of the summer transfer window, with the period for clubs buying and selling players delayed in order to align with the new start and end dates of the league.

So when does this year's summer transfer window shut? Goal takes a look.

When does the summer 2020 transfer window close?

The summer 2020 transfer window closes at 5pm BST (12pm ET) on October 5, 2020.

It had been pushed back a month from its original end date of September 1 due to disruption caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The summer 2020 transfer window also closes on October 5 in ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ), meaning all of Europe's top five leagues are in sync.

There are slight variations in other European countries.

In the , the summer transfer window closes on October 6, and in it closes on October 25. In , it ends on October 17.

Can transfers be done after the window shuts?

Clubs are granted a brief 'grace period' of one hour following the transfer window closing - 5pm on October 5 - as long as they submit a deal sheet.

The deal sheet can only be used in the two hours before the deadline and it must be received by the league before the deadline passes.

This enables clubs to complete the information required by FIFA's Transfer Matching System for obtaining international clearance for their players.

If a deal sheet has not been submitted in time, then a transfer could fall through.

When did the summer transfer window open?

The current English window opened on Monday July 27.

A number of high-profile transfers have already been conducted this summer, with making moves for Thiago and Diogo Jota from Bayern and , respectively.

completed the signing of former forward Gareth Bale on loan form , with boosting their attack with the acquisitions of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

