When did Manchester United last win the Premier League?

The Red Devils are the most successful English team in terms of domestic titles, but when was their most recent one?

It took Sir Alex Ferguson many years, but he eventually did knock off their perch and helped become the most decorated club in English league history.

Things have been relatively lean since Ferguson's retirement, but some managers have achieved success, including Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

So, when was the last time the Premier League title found a home at Old Trafford? Goal brings you all the details about their most recent triumph.

The 2012-13 season was the last time Manchester United won the Premier League. They finished 11 points clear of second-place , having secured the title with four games to spare.

It was United's 20th English league title (and their 13th Premier League crown), extending their advantage over bitter rivals Liverpool, who, at the time, only had 18 titles.

As well as being the last time the Red Devils won the English title, it was also the final season of Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure, as the legendary coach brough the curtain down on an illustrious two decades at the helm.

United won 28 games, drawing five and losing five. Their five losses came at the hands of (on opening day), , , Manchester City and .

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Man Utd 38 28 5 5 86 43 +43 89 2 Man City 38 23 9 6 66 34 +32 78 3 Chelsea 38 22 9 7 75 39 +36 75 4 38 21 10 7 72 37 +35 73 5 Tottenham 38 21 9 8 66 46 +20 72

Some of their notable victories during the campaign include a 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield, a 3-2 victory over Man City at the Etihad (secured via a last-minute Robin van Persie free kick) and a hot-tempered 3-2 triumph against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United also recorded important wins over Arsenal and (in which a last-minute goal from Javier Hernandez secured a 4-3 victory).

They secured the trophy with four games to spare when they beat 3-0 at Old Trafford on April 22, 2013, with summer signing Robin van Persie scoring a hat-trick.

Ferguson was then given an emotional farewell on his final game in charge at Old Trafford with 75,000 fans on tenterhooks as the Scottish coach paid tribute to his players and gave thanks to the support he received.

"My retirement doesn't the end of my life with the club," Ferguson said to rapturous applause. "I'll be able to enjoy watching them rather than suffer with them!"

Who was in the Man Utd squad when they last won the Premier League?

The Manchester United squad that won the Premier League in 2012-13 featured a number of stalwarts, including Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, with the latter hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

Van Persie was the key player for Ferguson over the course of the campaign, scoring 26 goals on his first season at the club since joining from long-time rivals Arsenal.

The Dutch striker was ably assisted in front of goal by Wayne Rooney and Javier Hernandez, who picked up the slack following Dimitar Berbatov's transfer to .

No. Pos Player Apps Goals 1 GK David de Gea 28 0 2 DF Rafael 28 3 3 DF Patrice Evra 34 4 4 DF Phil Jones 17 0 5 DF Rio Ferdinand 28 1 6 DF Jonny Evans 23 3 7 MF Antonio 30 1 8 MF Anderson 17 1 10 FW Wayne Rooney 27 12 11 MF Ryan Giggs 22 2 12 DF Chris Smalling 15 0 13 GK Anders Lindegaard 10 0 14 FW Javier Hernandez 22 10 15 DF Nemanja Vidic 19 1 16 MF Michael Carrick 36 1 17 FW Nani 11 1 18 MF Ashley Young 19 1 19 FW Danny Welbeck 27 1 20 FW Robin van Persie 38 26 22 MF Paul Scholes 16 1 23 MF Tom Cleverley 22 2 24 MF Darren Fletcher 3 1 25 MF Nick Powell 2 1 26 MF Shinji Kagawa 20 6 28 DF Alexander Buttner 5 2

Notably, 2012 was the year Paul Pogba departed the club for after a tribunal, but United brought in Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa, who chipped in with six goals in his first season.

As well as seasoned campaigners such as Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand, United's squad had plenty of youthful talent, including David de Gea, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

How did Man Utd do in other competitions that season?

Competition Stage reached Last 16 Sixth round League Cup Fourth round

While Man United won the Premier League in 2012-13, they struggled to make an impact in other competitions.

They were knocked out of the League Cup by Chelsea in the fourth round, and the Blues also dumped them out of the FA Cup in the sixth round.

Things looked more positive in the Champions League after reaching the final the season before.

Ferguson's side topped a group containing , Cluj and Braga, but things came unstuck early in the knockout stage as they were drawn against , who had finished runners up to in Group D.

United actually went ahead in the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu, with Danny Welbeck getting the away goal, but they were pegged by former stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo who ensured it ended 1-1.

Ronaldo was once again the boogeyman in the second leg on his return to Old Trafford as he scored Madrid's second goal in a 2-1 victory, helping the Spanish side through thanks to a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.