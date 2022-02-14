When did Lionel Messi last win the Champions League? Examining PSG star's competition record

Lionel Messi remains one of the biggest stars currently playing world football, trading a two-decade career with Barcelona in which he won every piece of silverware under the stars for a fresh challenge at Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, at the Parc des Princes, Messi has been tasked with bringing the Champions League to Paris for the first time – but when was the last time Messi lifted the coveted trophy? GOAL takes a look.

When was the last time Lionel Messi won the Champions League?

The last time Messi won the Champions League was the 2014-15 season with Barcelona, in the final against Juventus.

The Blaugrana defeated Juventus 3-1 in the final, with goals scored by Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

This was the fifth time Messi had won the Champions League.

125 Champions League goals and counting 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lPZoVekTFt — GOAL (@goal) February 14, 2022

How many times has Lionel Messi won the Champions League?

The Argentine has won the Champions League a total of five times.

He has won the competition the following seasons: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15, all with Barcelona.

Messi's first Champions League victory was in 2006, but he did not feature in the final due to a thigh injury picked up during the course of the competition. He was still, of course, awarded a trophy acknowledging his contributions to the campaign.

Barcelona defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the final, with Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti's strikes canceling out Sol Campbell's first-half effort.

Article continues below

The first Champions League-winning final that Messi was actually involved in was the 2009 final against Manchester United, in which he - alongside Eto'o – defeated the Red Devils 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Messi also scored in the next Champions League final won by Barcelona, a 3-1 victory over Manchester United again in 2011, held at Wembley Stadium.

How many Champions League titles have Barcelona won?

Barcelona have won the Champions League a total of five times: in 1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11 and 2014-15.

Further reading