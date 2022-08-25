When are the UEFA Champions League finals in 2023? Men’s & women’s season explained

Real Madrid and Lyon are out to defend their crowns, after adding to their legend during the 2021-22 European season

Another football season is upon us, and with it begins the long battle for the Champions League title among Europe's elite clubs in both the men's and women's games.

Real Madrid enhanced their status as the most successful club in the competition's history last season when they beat Liverpool in the final to win the title for the 14th time. Meanwhile, Lyon overcame Barcelona to win the Women's Champions League final for the eighth time in their history.

With the record winners of both competitions coming out on top once again, it was business as usual in the Champions Leagues in 2021-22. This term, however, will be somewhat unique as the season is going to be disrupted when the World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November.

Ahead of the launch of Heineken's Fresher Football campaign, GOAL takes a look at how the winter World Cup will affect the Champions League finals.

When is the UEFA Men's Champions League final?

Last season's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool kicked off on May 28, while the previous year, when Chelsea overcame Manchester City in the decider, the match was played on May 29.

This year, there is a bit of a delay until the biggest showdown in the club football season kicks off, with the game going ahead on June 10.

Where will the UEFA Men's Champions League final be played?

This season’s top two European teams will go head-to-head at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

It will be the second time the final will be played in the stadium, having previously played host to the iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool in 2005.

Fans will be hoping for another mesmerising final like that of the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’, when Liverpool came from 3-0 down at half-time to earn a 3-3 draw before going on to win the title on penalties.

The stadium was supposed to be the venue for the 2020 final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic the match was moved to Lisbon. A similar thing happened the following year, with the match being played in Portugal again instead of the stadium in Istanbul.

The stadium, which was built between 1999-2002 for Turkey’s unsuccessful bid to host the 2008 Olympics, has a capacity of over 75,000.

When is the UEFA Women's Champions League final?

The UEFA Women’s Champions League final is usually played in the middle of May.

This year, however, it will not go ahead until either June 3 or June 4.

Where will the UEFA Women's Champions League final be played?

The headline clash between the finalists will take place in Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion.

The stadium has a capacity of around 36,500. The last time a major European club competition final was played there was in 2006, when Sevilla ran out 4-0 winners against Middlesbrough in the UEFA Cup final.

When are the UEFA Men's Champions League group stage and knockout rounds?

After the qualifying rounds are completed, the draw for the group stage of the Champions League will take place on August 25.

The first round of matches will begin on September 6, with the sixth and final week of the group stage going ahead on November 1.

The knockout stages will then commence in 2023 after the World Cup and winter break. The first games will take place on February 14 and 15 and the round will be concluded on the week of March 14-15.

The quarter-finals will then take place in April, followed by the semi-finals in May to decide who goes on to the June final in Turkey.

When are the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage and knockout rounds?

The Women’s Champions League campaign will not be so heavily disrupted by the World Cup, so some group stage matches will be played while the competition in Qatar is going on.

The group stage will kick off on October 19 and finish on December 22.

The tournament will then enter the quarter-finals on March 21 and finish on March 30, followed by the semi finals taking place on April 22 and 23 before the second legs on April 29 and 30.