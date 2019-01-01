What is 'Pogmoji'? How to get Man Utd star Paul Pogba's new app & everything you need to know

Some footballers use their fortune to branch out into property, horse racing or fashion, but the World Cup winner is delving into the digital realm

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is one of the most recognisable faces in world football, possessing a unique personality which complements his ability.

The World Cup winner has displayed innovative dance routines on and off the pitch - with some even making it onto FIFA video games - while his recent fancy has been to fashion an elaborate penalty technique.

Pogba's joie de vivre rankles some of football's 'old school', including his compatriot Claude Makelele, but younger generations idolise the midfielder and attempt to emulate his style.

The former Juventus star has sought to tap into that market by developing a new app for mobile devices based around his carefully cultivated brand, called Pogmoji.

It's a different path to his Red Devils team-mate Jesse Lingard, who has followed in the footsteps of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo by launching a clothing range. Nevertheless, it shows that the France international has an entrepreneurial spirit.

If you're wondering what Pogba's new app is, Goal brings you everything you need to know and how to get it.

What is Pogmoji?

Pogmoji is an app which allows users to access and incorporate Pogba-themed stickers into their mobile phone experience.

Developed by Aftermath Limited, the app was designed for football lovers as well as those who consider themselves to be "fans and supporters of the Pogway of life."

Trying the #Pogmoji while dinner gets ready 😋

Search for POGMOJI on the AppStore or Google Play to download. pic.twitter.com/hqGXELYk6H — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) December 24, 2018

The app, which is rated highly by users of both Android and iOS devices, allows users to add Pogmoji stickers and emoticons directly from their keyboard in messages and Whatsapp.

As well as being able to insert items into messages, users can also enhance and customise photos with Pogba-themed additions.

The Pogmoji stickers app was launched before Christmas 2018.

'Caption this' controversy

When teasing the announcement of Pogmoji, Pogba spun off the controversy that followed a post he shared on social media in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking.

The offending post, sent in the aftermath of Mourinho's departure as United boss, showed the France international frowning, with the tag, "Caption this!"

A week later, Pogba shared the same photo with his face covered by a cartoon depiction of himself along with the message, "Now caption this."

Download Pogmoji app

The Pogmoji stickers app is available for iOS and Android devices and it can be downloaded for free via the App Store or Google Play.

However, users should be aware that there are in-app purchases.

Click here to download from the App Store.

Click here to download from Google Play.