What is Jurgen Klopp's win percentage at Liverpool & which manager has won the most trophies?

The German is already one of the Reds' most successful managers after winning the Champions League and could be set to add the Premier League to that

look set to win the Premier League for the first time in their history some 30 years since their last top-flight title and certainly some of that success can be attributed to Jurgen Klopp.

Since taking over from Brendan Rodgers in 2015, Klopp has won the , European Super Cup and Club World Cup, as well as reaching the finals of another Champions League and the and League Cup.

Securing the Premier League would make the German one of the club's most successful managers and Goal looks at how he compares to other Liverpool managers.

What is Jurgen Klopp’s win percentage as Liverpool manager?

Klopp’s win percentage as Liverpool manager stands at 60.5 per cent after four-and-a-half years at the club.

The German has taken charge of the Reds 256 times in all competitions, winning 155 of those, to make him the fourth-most successful manager in terms of win percentage.

However, whilst Reuben Bennett managed 75%, his spell lasted just four games and similarly John McKenna was only in charge for 36 games despite recording a win percentage of 69.4%.

That tally of 155 wins is the seventh-most and only three behind Gerard Houllier, despite the Frenchman having managed 51 games more than Klopp.

Klopp has some way to go to catch the legendary Bill Shankly, who was in charge for 15 years and won 407 of his 783 games for a win percentage of 52%.

In terms of managers who were in charge for more than 50 games, Klopp only trails Sir Kenny Dalglish’s first spell with his 307-match run yielding an incredible 187 wins – a win percentage of 60.9%.

Which Liverpool manager has won the most trophies?

Bob Paisley won 14 major trophies during his nine years in charge of Liverpool, including six First Division titles and three European Cups.

In fact, those six top-flight championships alone are enough to put him above almost every other manager in Liverpool’s existence.

Only Shankly can match that total as he claimed three First Division titles, two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup. He also won the Second Division title in 1962.

Dalglish won five trophies in a six-year tenure including an and First Division title in 1986, whilst Houllier also won five, consisting of two League Cups, an FA Cup, the UEFA Cup and the European Super Cup.

Klopp currently stands on three but if Liverpool do go on to win the Premier League, his total of four major trophies will put him above Joe Fagan, who also won three.