What is Fortnite? Game details, how to stream & which footballers play it

Antoine Griezmann, Dele Alli and Mesut Ozil are just a handful of footballers who have been caught up in the craze taking over the planet

Fortnite has taken over the world with its enormous popularity, with several big-name footballers admitting to being passionate fans of the game.

But what is Fortnite, how can you play and stream it, and which platforms is it available on? Goal takes a look.

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite is an survival-based shooter which has amassed enormous popularity amongst gamers.

The basic crux of the game pits players against 99 others in a battle for survival on an island where the last gamer alive is the winner, in a battle royale structure.

With the first iteration released in July 2017, the game comes in two versions: Fortnite: Save the World (previously known as simply Fortnite) and the free Fortnite: Battle Royale, the most popular of the two versions that has been downloaded by over 40 million people worldwide.

A key component in Fortnite: Battle Royale is the ability to purchase in-game features such as outfits and other equipment.

The main goal of Fortnite is to stay alive for as long as possible, with users able to play individually or as part of a team with players across the world. Gamers can also collect building materials to construct defensive cover, build bridges, ramps and so on.

Each game lasts 20 minutes, or until the player gets killed.

What consoles can you play Fortnite on?

Currently, Fortnite is playable on Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android.

How can you stream Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular games to live stream on the online platform Twitch.

Streaming Fortnite allows players to interact with others who share in the gaming adventure. Users will be able to stream Fortnite on Twitch by downloading a free program (Open Broadcast Software) and registering for a Twitch account.

Which footballers play Fortnite?

The popularity of Fortnite has inevitably reached the football world, with high-profile stars such as Mesut Ozil, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Antoine Griezmann all fans of the game. The international has been known for his celebratory 'Take the L' dance taken straight from the game.

The likes of Ozil, Ibrahimovic and Dele Alli have all taken to streaming their Fortnite gameplay on Twitch, allowing their fans to catch them in action.

During 's World Cup campaign in 2018, Alli admitted that the Three Lions played the video game together in – boasting that he was the most talented gamer, having won over 100 games.

“We’ve brought [Fortnite] here. I play and I’m better than Eric [Dier]! I have to say that I’m the best in the England squad,” he told the BBC.

“Just now we played me, Harry Kane, John Stones and Jamie Vardy against Harry Maguire, Nick Pope, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

Article continues below

“It was the first to three wins and my team won.”

Alli has also done the "Floss Dance" when he scored at Wembley against .

Ibrahimovic, during his own Fortnite stream on Twitch earlier in the year, admitted that he would not be appearing as a playable Fortnite character any time soon, jokingly stating: "They cannot afford to have me."