FIFA+ has been launched by football's global governing body, with the platform set to deliver free streaming to sports fans around the world.

Although the service is similar to Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, users are being assured that it will be subscription-free in the short to medium term.

You will be able to watch live matches and original content on FIFA+, with some of the biggest names in both the men's and women's games set to figure prominently. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about an exciting new venture.

What is FIFA+ and how does it work?

Just like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, FIFA+ will be available on a mobile app, via a web browser or through an internet-connected TV device.

It is free and no subscription is required, but it will have pre-roll and banner advertising to bring in revenue.

It will not replace local media agreements, which include the TV rights for the FIFA World Cup and Club World Cup.

FIFA hope that the platform will help to increase the reach and following around both their showpiece international and club competitions.

What can I watch on FIFA+?

There will be a host of FIFA+ Originals featuring Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazário, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze and Carli Lloyd, among others.

Upon launch, you will be able to watch:

Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World

Captains: Season 1. It features Luka Modric (Croatia), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Brian Kaltak (Vanuatu), Andre Blake (Jamaica), Hassan Maatouk (Lebanon) and Thiago Silva (Brazil)

Croatia: Defining a Nation

HD Cutz - London barber Sheldon Edwards talks to Paul Pogba, Antonio Rudiger and Aaron Wan-Bissaka among others

Dani Crazy Dream - An intimate documentary about Dani Alves featuring his transfer to Barcelona and conversation with manager Xavi Hernandez

Golden Boot - A look at the greatest goalscorers in football history, including Wayne Rooney, Gary Lineker and Ronaldo Nazario

Icons - A look at the best players in the women's game with Wendie Renard, Lucy Bronze, Asisat Oshoala, Carli Lloyd and Sam Kerr involved

Academies - The best academies, with Anderlecht featured in episode 1

FIFA

There will also be podcasts, news and gaming content on the platform. Furthermore, there is a 'creator network' to encourage football influencers to sign up and create content directly on the service.

Will there be live matches on FIFA+?

There will be around 40,000 matches a year streamed live, which equates to about 1,500 a month. It is hoped that by the time the World Cup rolls around at the end of 2022, that number will have risen to over 3,000 a month.

It will feature men's, women's and youth team matches from across the world. The aim is to broadcast 11,000 women's matches in 65 competitions every year.

Approximately half of the member associations have been contacted so far to utilise FIFA+, with all 211 to be spoken with by the end of 2022.

The idea is to have a customised homepage for each country that will feature the content most relevant to each audience.

FIFA is willing to bring cameras to matches that are currently untelevised, including leagues in Africa, Oceania and Asian territories that are not captured at present.

One example that has been mentioned is the Angolan First Division, which does not have local television coverage of its league. Alongside that, there will be content from the bigger football nations.

FIFA

What languages is FIFA+ available in?

Initially, it is available in English, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese.

It will be available in Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Arabic and Hindu in June 2022.

What has been said about FIFA+?

“FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratisation of football and we are delighted to share it with fans.”