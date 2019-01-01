What is Alex Scott's net worth and how much does the former Arsenal star earn?

The retired Londoner is arguably the best-known female pundit covering both men's and women's football in England

Alex Scott has emerged as one of the leading football TV pundits in recent years, helping to pave the way for female broadcasters in the sport.

She had a successful playing career of her own, featuring for , and Boston Breakers before retiring in 2018 at the age of 33.

Since swapping her boots for a microphone, Scott has regularly appeared on Sky Sports' and BBC Sport's coverage of top-flight football in .

But how much exactly is Scott worth? Goal takes a look.

What is Alex Scott's net worth?

There is much conjecture as to Scott's exact net worth, and as such it is difficult to pin down a figure.

Estimates range between £100,000 ($127,000) and £2 million ($2.5m).

How much does Alex Scott earn?

Although the former England international started and ended her career at Arsenal, she had a two-year spell in the USA with Boston Breakers at a time when players were paid significantly more on the western side of the Atlantic.

But Scott insists she did not move for financial reasons, previously telling The Guardian: " People assume I went for the money but it wasn’t that, it was so I could improve in a way that wasn’t possible here. Now though you can develop your game by staying in England, you don’t have to go to America or any more.

“I was never motivated by money. I wanted to be an finalist, I wanted to walk up the steps at Wembley. I wanted to win the league. I still only ever want to win trophies. No matter what happens to our game, money won’t be a motivation for me.”

The amount Scott is paid by the BBC and Sky Sports is unknown. Alan Shearer earns between £410,000 ($522,000) and £420,000 ($535,000) for his role on Match of the Day.

What has Alex Scott said about sexism?

Scott has received a huge amount of abuse due to her gender since appearing as a pundit for men's football games.

Towards the end of the 2018-19 season, her first campaign as a regular broadcaster, the former Gunner spoke out about the mental effects of some comments on social media comments.

Happy #InternationalWomenDay

‘FOOTBALL is FOOTBALL’



ICYMI: A poem I wrote last year about diversity 📃 #IWD pic.twitter.com/8nnhjwOzhe — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) March 8, 2019

"Twitter is there for everyone to see. I think I get it (sexist abuse) every single day now," Scott said on the BBC .

"I went through a stage over Christmas when it got hard to handle. At the time I was, 'right, I'm going to come off Twitter and move away from social media'.

"But then I thought that it has been my strong presence on social media that's allowed me to connect with fans and that by coming off Twitter I was allowing them to win.

"So that's when I put out a tweet saying, 'actually, I'm not going anywhere and I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing'.

How many social media followers does Alex Scott have?

Despite Scott's admission she thought about coming off of Twitter and other social media channels, she has remained active.

At the time of writing, she has over 211,000 Twitter followers and over 230,000 Instagram followers.

She keeps fans up to date on her activities as a pundit as well as posting her opinions on current events within the game.

What charity work does Alex Scott do?

Scott has taken part in a number of charitable ventures in recent years.

In 2016, the Arsenal captain went to Iraq to help raise money for Save the Children, and has previously been an ambassador for the Street Child World Cup.

She has frequently spoken out about her difficult upbringing in London, and said in 2013: "The enjoyment of playing football gave me a positive pathway but I could have taken a very different path. Football made me want to train and stay disciplined. It kept me away from things like drugs. Young people are faced with the temptation to stray all the time.”

"Football was my way out and my career has taken me all over the world. I feel I am so lucky that I want to give back through football.”