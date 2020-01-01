What is a 'furlough' in football and why are Liverpool, Spurs & Premier League clubs doing it?

The outbreak of Covid-19 means there is no sport in the UK and some clubs are taking advantage of a payment scheme put in place by the government

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the almost global shutdown of football with no concrete return date in sight.

That lack of clarity over the ever-changing situation means businesses deemed ‘non-essential’ have been forced to close down in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus, with employees all over the UK being furloughed.

Furloughing means employees are not working but are kept on the payroll and are paid 80 per cent of their monthly wages, with that money being claimed back by the business from the government.

More teams

Premier League clubs are no different and can choose to place staff on furlough if they feel it is necessary, with some clubs having opted to do so for some or all non-playing staff.

led the way after making the decision to do so on March 30, with the likes of scouts and academy coaches being furloughed along with retail workers and casual matchday staff.

Just a day later, Tottenham followed suit despite accounts from 2018-19 showing that chairman Daniel Levy made £7 million ($8.6m) last year, whilst at least seven first-team players are reportedly making over £100,000 per week.

A statement from Levy read: “The Club’s operations have effectively ceased, some of our fans will have lost their jobs and most will be worried about their future.

“Yesterday, having already taken steps to reduce costs, we ourselves made the difficult decision – in order to protect jobs – to reduce the remuneration of all 550 non-playing directors and employees for April and May by 20% utilising, where appropriate, the Government’s furlough scheme.”

Bournemouth and also began furloughing non-playing staff on April 1, with Eddie Howe becoming the first Premier League manager to take a significant pay cut.

The most controversial furloughing so far has come from holders and Premier League champions-elect , who made the decision to do so for some staff April 4.

Article continues below

This is despite a pre-tax profit of £42 million ($51m) last year and although the club committed to paying the remaining 20% not covered by the government, it has still gone down as a highly controversial move that does not fit in with the club’s values.

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore, who spent two years at the club in the 1990s, wrote on Twitter: "I don't know of any Liverpool fan of any standing that won't be anything other than disgusted at the club for furloughing staff. It's just plain wrong.

"Fellow football fans, furlough is for small business staff to keep those small businesses from going bump!”